3 things to look forward to in the 1st India vs Australia ODI ft. Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli

India are all set to lock horns with Australia in a three-match ODI series. The opening encounter of the assignment will take place at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19.

A highly anticipated contest is on the cards. While India are the reigning Champions Trophy holders, Australia beat the Men in Blue in a tense 2023 World Cup Final to enter the series as the defending world champions. Two of the best teams in the world facing off always gives birth to a number of interesting storylines.

India’s ODI squad for the Australia tour: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Australia's ODI squad for the India series: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc. Games two and three only: Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis.

On that note, here are three things to look forward to in the first ODI between India and Australia.

#3 Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back

They now play only one format, so each time Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli take to the field for India, it can't be taken for granted. The veteran duo will return to top-level cricket after a long break, and how they fare will definitely be something to look forward to.

Kohli has been his prolific best in 50-over cricket for a couple of years now, while Rohit has given the team some blazing starts at the top of the order. Now no longer in leadership positions, they could welcome the new era by showing their worth to the team.

#2 How will India take to life without Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya?

Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the Australia ODI series, while Hardik Pandya is out due to an injury he sustained during the Asia Cup. Without two of their most important players, India will need to cope against a strong Australian side.

Nitish Kumar Reddy is primed to replace Hardik, while Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana are vying for two spots in the pace attack in Bumrah's absence. Irrespective of who features, those players will have big shoes to fill.

India, who have had to contend without one or more of the star duo in big tournaments lately, will have to fight hard.

#1 Shubman Gill's ODI captaincy career starts with a stern test

Announced as India's full-time ODI captain, Shubman Gill will have the tough task of not only leading the team in a challenging assignment Down Under but also navigating the presence of Rohit and Kohli in the side. The young skipper has shown himself to be capable of the task across formats, so the Men in Blue won't be too worried about the same.

Nevertheless, Gill's first assignment as full-time ODI skipper will be watched closely. His form with the bat, which has been largely stellar in the format, will also be on the radar.

