3 things to look forward to in the 2nd India vs West Indies Test ft. Kuldeep Yadav at Delhi

India will continue their quest for World Test Championship points when they lock horns with the West Indies in the final encounter of the two-match series. The contest will commence on Friday, October 10 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The hosts collected a healthy portion of WTC points at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where they thrashed their opponents by an innings and 140 runs. They are the outright favorites for this game and are expected to win by a comfortable margin, but there are still a number of interesting storylines surrounding the clash.

India's squad for the Test series vs West Indies: Shubman Gill (c), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), N. Jagadeesan (wk), Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies' squad for the Test series vs India: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope (wk), Tevin Imlach (wk), Johann Layne, Jediah Blades, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.

On that note, here are three things to look forward to in the first Test between India and the West Indies.

#3 Sai Sudharsan needs a score, and he needs one soon

Sai Sudharsan hasn't made a great start to his Test career, with his average lounging in the 20s after a handful of matches. The left-hander is a player with immense pedigree and will crack the format at some point, but with batting backups waiting in the wings, he'd love a sizeable score in Delhi.

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate threw his weight behind Sai Sudharsan, saying that the think tank isn't worried about his lack of runs so far. He's too good a player to not smash a hundred or two, as he did during the recent A tour against Australia.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav in Delhi should be a sight to behold

A player who knows the ins and outs of the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Kuldeep Yadav will return to the venue in much better conditions for his style of bowling. The Indian Premier League has produced some unforgiving surfaces, but Test matches in Delhi have often assisted the spinners.

Known for a black-soil wicket that is low and slow, the Arun Jaitley Stadium should play right into Kuldeep's hands. He wasn't required to a great extent in Ahmedabad as the pacers and the finger-spinners did their job, but we could see him emerge as one of the team's biggest attacking options in the second Test.

Kuldeep is at the top of his game, and a solid performance would be - as always - magical.

#1 Will India make any changes for the 2nd Test?

One of the most interesting things to watch out for will be India's team combination. Their players are likely to be well rested, but with a limited-overs tour of Australia on the horizon, the hosts might not want to risk any big names.

While India going in with an unchanged side is the likely outcome, a change or two would make the team's participation very interesting. Prasidh Krishna is in search of consistency in red-ball cricket, while N Jagadeesan has piled on the runs in domestic cricket.

Axar Patel has an astonishing home record in both departments, and like Kuldeep, he has achieved a considerable amount of success in Delhi. Devdutt Padikkal, meanwhile, has an airtight technique and is playing something close to the best cricket of his career.

If any of these names feature, it'll definitely be something to look forward to with the team's long-term future in mind.

