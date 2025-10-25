3 things to look forward to in the 3rd India vs Australia ODI ft. Virat Kohli at Sydney

India may have already conceded the three-match ODI series against Australia, but a lot is on the line for the visitors. When they travel to the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25, the reigning Champions Trophy holders will have several boxes to tick off.

In the process, fans of the Indian team can witness several storylines unfolding. The team is currently going through an interesting period of transition, with Shubman Gill at the helm of the 50-over side for the first time this series. Senior players will feature once again, while young burgeoning stars will attempt to further their respective cases.

India’s ODI squad for the Australia tour: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Australia's ODI squad for the India series: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Jack Edwards. Games two and three only: Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis.

On that note, here are three things to look forward to in the third ODI between India and Australia.

#3 Rohit Sharma has scored - can Virat Kohli follow?

India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

In the Adelaide ODI, Rohit Sharma scored a welcome half-century. While it wasn't his most fluent knock, particularly inside the powerplay, the opening batter did well to take his time and strike a few trademark boundaries.

Virat Kohli, however, hasn't been as disciplined and as lucky. The superstar batter has bagged two ducks spanning 12 balls in the series so far and is in desperate search of runs. With critics growing over the senior duo's place in the team, Kohli could find himself in an unwelcome situation if he finishes the series without a notable contribution to his name.

Rohit has scored some runs - can Kohli follow?

#2 Will India finally make some changes?

Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 2 - Source: Getty

India were unchanged for the second ODI, but Sydney is bound to bring at least a couple of tweaks. Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna are the frontrunners to feature, since they are widely regarded as two of the country's most threatening bowlers in the format.

Kuldeep has been in sensational form of late, having been the leading wicket-taker in the 2025 Asia Cup and the Player of the Match in the recently concluded Delhi Test against the West Indies. Prasidh, meanwhile, was the Purple Cap winner in IPL 2025 and is close to the best form of his life.

Seeing India's bench players in action will be one of the biggest storylines behind the third ODI.

#1 Shubman Gill has endured successive failures as captain

India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

With 19 runs in two innings so far, Shubman Gill hasn't been at his best. While he was strangled down the leg-side in Perth, an attacking shot down the ground brought about his downfall in Adelaide.

Even in his two short stays at the crease, Gill looked supremely comfortable against Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. With Australia expected to rest their key pacers, the Indian skipper could be in line for a big one. After all, he doesn't often go an entire ODI series without notching up a three-figure score.

