3 things to look forward to in India's Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash vs Pakistan ft. Jasprit Bumrah's return

India and Pakistan are all set to face off once again in the 2025 Asia Cup, this time in the Super 4 stage. The arch-rivals will lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 21.

India vs Pakistan contests always deliver on their promise of entertainment, and another cracking encounter is on the cards. While the Men in Blue topped the group and are the favorites for the clash, their opponents will welcome the fact that the new stage of the competition brings all teams back on level terms.

India's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

On that note, here are three things to look forward to in Match 14 of the 2025 Asia Cup between India and Pakistan.

#3 Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah will return to India's lineup

In their last group-stage game against Oman, India rested their two most important bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy. The duo will return to the playing XI for the Pakistan clash, and their performances will certainly be something to keep an eye on.

Bumrah, despite having an economy rate under seven and three wickets to his name, hasn't been at his best in the 2025 Asia Cup so far. He usually raises his game against Pakistan, and he'll be up against an out-of-form Saim Ayub.

Varun, meanwhile, hasn't seen many wickets fall his way despite being threatening. The wrist-spinner is a force to be reckoned with across phases, and it might not be long before he returns a massive haul.

#2 Shubman Gill will have a point to prove

Named as the vice-captain of the side, Shubman Gill has taken up a slot at the top of the order that many opined should've gone to either Sanju Samson or Yashasvi Jaiswal. In three matches so far, Gill has notched up two failures, including one in the previous clash against Pakistan.

Gill isn't the kind of player to go very long without runs, and a big score is likely around the corner. The classy right-hander will need to counter Shaheen Afridi and Saim Ayub with the new ball, and if he is able to get a few boundaries away, he could be well on his way to justifying his immense potential.

How Gill performs is definitely something to look forward to, as it could have implications on not just the 2025 Asia Cup but the team's plans in the lead-up to next year's T20 World Cup as well.

#1 Can Abhishek Sharma make a big score on the big stage?

At the other end, Abhishek Sharma has been on fire. He has a strike rate north of 200, with important contributions in all three matches thus far. The southpaw's flurry of boundaries against Afridi set the tone for India's previous win over Pakistan and was a welcome depiction of the Men in Blue's new bold approach in the shortest format.

Abhishek is yet to cross the half-century mark in the competition so far, and a return to Dubai's relatively friendlier batting conditions will encourage a big score from the openers. The aggressive left-hander's incredible boundary-hitting ability and Pakistan's unconvincing bowling attack could be a match made in heaven for the Indian team.

Can Abhishek make a big score on the big stage and prove that he's indispensable to the T20I team?

