3 things that went completely wrong for Karachi Kings in PSL 2022

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has reached its business end, with Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United finishing in the top four.

Karachi Kings, led by the number one ranked T20I batter and Pakistan national team captain Babar Azam, were expected to be in the hunt for the trophy.

However, the Kings had a tournament to forget. They lost nine out of their 10 PSL 2022 matches and finished bottom of the table with just two points.

On that note, let's look at what went horribly wrong for the PSL 2020 champions this season.

#3 Overseas picks

Joe Clarke @joeclarke10 🏻 Thank you @KarachiKingsARY and @thePSLt20 for another experience playing cricket in Pakistan. Not the tournament the team or I wanted but I am sure the team will return to the top next year. Thanks for the support Karachi, you’re amazing. Thank you @KarachiKingsARY and @thePSLt20 for another experience playing cricket in Pakistan. Not the tournament the team or I wanted but I am sure the team will return to the top next year. Thanks for the support Karachi, you’re amazing. 🙌🏻 https://t.co/JmaPeTAJ9y

Perhaps the only decent overseas picks Karachi Kings made were Chris Jordan and Romario Shephard, but the latter didn't even turn up for the tournament.

Mohammad Nabi is nowhere near as effective as he used to be. His bowling has been on the decline over the last three years.

Tom Abell, Lewis Gregory, Ian Cockbain, and Tom Lammonby do not bring the same confidence to the table as the star overseas players in other PSL teams.

A lot was expected from Joe Clarke, but he had an average season. Chris Jordan is known for his death bowling, but he was expensive and struggled throughout the competition.

#2 Babar Azam's leadership skills and form

Babar Azam @babarazam258 We did not hold up our end. Lots to reflect, learn & improve from this entire experience of #PSL7 . In sha Allah, we will come back stronger. Also, quite grateful to all the fans for their immense support and belief. #KarachiKings We did not hold up our end. Lots to reflect, learn & improve from this entire experience of #PSL7. In sha Allah, we will come back stronger. Also, quite grateful to all the fans for their immense support and belief. #KarachiKings https://t.co/EdOy9sVaAy

Babar Azam had a successful 2021 in Pakistan's colors across formats both as captain and as a batter.

However, the seventh edition of the PSL was one to forget for the Karachi Kings skipper. He looked helpless in most matches and failed to capitalize on the crunch moments as a leader.

Babar Azam will look to have a much better PSL as captain and batter in 2023.

Although Babar finished the tournament with 343 runs in 10 matches, including two 50-plus scores, a lot more was expected of him with the willow.

His decision to open the batting didn't work well for the Karachi Kings in PSL 2022 as it exposed the out-of-form middle order in almost every game.

Babar also failed to maintain a good strike rate at the top of the order.

#1 Injuries to key players

Amir was missed more than anyone else in Karachi Kings squad this season.

Injuries to key players haven't helped the Karachi Kings' cause either in PSL 2022. Their leading pacers, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Ilyas, were ruled out of the tournament due to injuries.

Amir's injury hurt them the most, as the speedstar is known to hold one end in the powerplays as well as during death overs.

Saj Sadiq @SajSadiqCricket #IUvKK Karachi Kings have badly missed Mohammad Amir both with the new ball and at the end of the innings. Today last 6.4 overs they have conceded 84 runs #PSL7 Karachi Kings have badly missed Mohammad Amir both with the new ball and at the end of the innings. Today last 6.4 overs they have conceded 84 runs #PSL7 #IUvKK

Imad Wasim and Jordan Thompson, meanwhile, had to miss multiple games due to quarantine protocols.

Edited by Samya Majumdar