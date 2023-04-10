3 times Babar Azam won hearts with his kind gesture

Babar Azam is one of the top batters in the cricket world right now. The Pakistan captain has made a name for himself with his consistent batting performances across all three formats of the game. Many fans consider him a member of the 'Fab 5' batters group in the modern era.

Apart from his batting performances, Azam has also earned the respect of Pakistan fans with his captaincy. Playing under his leadership, the Men in Green defeated India for the first time in an ICC T20 World Cup match. He also led his nation to the final of ICC T20 World Cup last year.

Almost every member of the cricket universe knows that Babar Azam is a fantastic batter and a good captain, but not many would know that he has a kind heart as well. On that note, let's take a look at the three such occasions where the Pakistan skipper won the hearts of the fans with his kind gestures.

#1 Babar Azam tweets for Kane Williamson

Babar Azam @babarazam258 Bounce back stronger. Get well soon Kane Williamson Bounce back stronger. Get well soon Kane Williamson https://t.co/XSkMa70qXO

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson recently suffered a knee injury while playing for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. Fielding near the boundary line, Williamson attempted a top-class save during the match against the Chennai Super Kings, but he landed awkwardly and injured himself in the process.

Williamson had to be taken off the field, with Sai Sudharsan replacing him in the match. Soon after, the Gujarat Titans confirmed that Williamson had been ruled out of the entire IPL 2023 season. The New Zealand captain returned home, where he was spotted walking on crutches, sporting a heavy knee brace at the Auckland airport.

It is possible that Williamson may miss the Cricket World Cup, scheduled to happen later this year. Reacting to the news of Williamson's injury, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam wrote on Twitter:

"Bounce back stronger. Get well soon Kane Williamson."

#2 Babar Azam tweets for Virat Kohli

It is well-known that Virat Kohli struggled to score runs over the last two years. He could not record a single hundred in 2020 and 2021. While Kohli has returned to form now, there was a time when several cricket experts felt that he should be dropped from the Indian team.

At that time, Pakistan captain Babar Azam came out in Kohli's support. He tweeted a picture from ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and wrote:

"This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli."

#3 Babar helps in cleaning the ground after PSL match

After a Pakistan Super League match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings earlier this year, Peshawar captain Babar Azam was spotted cleaning the ground along with a few Karachi players. He picked up the empty water bottles from the floor and put them in the bin.

Like some of the other players, Azam could have returned to the dressing room or hotel room, but he stayed back at the stadium and helped the ground staff with some cleaning. A video of the same went viral on social media earlier this year.

Poll : 0 votes