3 times a Bangladesh player got into a corruption controversy ft. Shakib al Hasan

Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain has been handed a two-year ban from all cricket by the ICC for violating the Emirates Cricket Board's Anti-Corruption Code during the 2020-21 Abu Dhabi T10 League. He will be eligible to return to playing international cricket on April 7, 2025.

Hossain was among eight individuals linked to the Pune Devils franchise who faced charges from the ICC in September 2023. After admitting to the three charges against him, he received a two-year ban, with six months suspended.

Nasir Hossain has been part of the national team in 19 Tests, 65 ODIs, and 31 T20Is. His last international match was back in January 2018, but he was an active domestic cricketer as recently as May 2023.

On that note, let's take a look at 3 times a Bangladesh player got into a corruption controversy.

#3 Shariful Haque - Banned for spot-fixing

Shariful Haque was banned after Masrafe reported him

Former Bangladesh cricketer Shariful Haque was handed an indefinite ban after the spot-fixing allegations made against him by Mashrafe Mortaza before the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in 2012. The announcement was made by the BCB president.

A committee, established promptly after Mortaza revealed being approached a day before the commencement of the BPL, decided to ban Haque.

The decision made Shariful the first Bangladesh player to receive a ban for spot-fixing. He had played one ODI against India in 1998 and had informally retired from the game.

#2 Mohammad Ashraful - Banned for match-fixing

Ashraful was one of the stars of Bangladesh cricket

Former captain Mohammad Ashraful, once the poster boy of Bangladesh cricket, received an eight-year ban, with three years suspended. The sanction came from the BPL anti-corruption tribunal for his involvement in match and spot-fixing during BPL 2013.

Dhaka Gladiators' managing director Shihab Chowdhury was also handed a 10-year ban, with three years suspended, for fixing. Former New Zealand batsman Lou Vincent got a three-year ban, while Sri Lanka batter Kaushal Lokuarachchi has been suspended for 18 months for failing to report an approach.

Later in the same year, the BCB's disciplinary panel reduced the ban to five years.

#1 Shakib al Hasan - Suspended for 2 years

Shakib received sanctions from the ICC.

Back in 2019, Bangladesh's Test and T20I captain at the time, Shakib Al Hasan, was handed a two-year ban from all cricket by the ICC, with one year of the sentence suspended. The decision came after Shakib accepted three charges of breaching the ICC anti-corruption code.

The offences in question occurred during two tournaments in 2018: an ODI tri-series in January, involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, and one match in the IPL, where he played for the SunRisers Hyderabad.

Shakib is perhaps his country's leading cricketer of all time and at the time of this sentence, he held No. 3, No. 1, and No. 2 positions in the ICC all-rounders rankings for Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, respectively.

Shakib faced charges from the ICC under Article 2.4.4, citing his failure to report two approaches for engaging in corrupt conduct during the tri-series. Additionally, he was charged for not disclosing complete details of any approaches or invitations received to take part in corrupt conduct related to the IPL 2018 match between the SunRisers Hyderabad and the Kings XI Punjab on April 26, 2018.

