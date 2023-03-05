3 times a player's absence from a tournament generated controversy

The first-ever edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) kick-started on March 4, 2023, with Mumbai Indians Women taking on Gujarat Giants. However, the WPL had its share of controversy even before the first ball was bowled.

Deandra Dottin, who was part of the Gujarat Giants squad, was ruled out of the tournament due to a medical situation and Kim Garth was named as her replacement.

Deandra Dottin @Dottin_5 🏾 #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl I really appreciate all the messages but truth be told I’m recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing thank you I really appreciate all the messages but truth be told I’m recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing thank you 🙏🏾 #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl

Dottin thereafter announced on social media that she was "recovering from nothing" and hence her exclusion from the WPL was indeed baffling.

A player's absence from a tournament has generated controversy on several occasions. Here is a look at three such occasions:

#1 Ambati Rayudu - 2019 World Cup

Ambati Rayudu was all set to become India's No.4 batter in the 2019 World Cup having tasted success in the same position. However, he was not selected for the mega tournament and instead, the selectors opted for the all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

MSK Prasad, the then-chief selector termed Shankar a "3D player", signifying his impressive skills in all three departments. The decision led Rayudu to take a shot at the selection panel.

Ambati Rayudu @RayuduAmbati .. Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup.. Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup 😉😋..

Rayudu's exclusion from the squad at the expense of Shankar and his subsequent tweet generated controversy. Despite Shankar's injury during the group stages of the World Cup and him being ruled out, Rayudu was not named in the squad.

#2 Shane Warne - 2003 World Cup

Shane Warne returned from the 2003 World Cup in South Africa

The late Aussie legend Shane Warne was sent home on the eve of Australia's first game in the 2003 World Cup. The Australian board called for a press conference and announced that Warne had returned home due to failing a routine drug test on ahead of their clash against Pakistan in Johannesburg.

Warne was banned for 12 months for using a prohibited substance. However, the ace spinner insisted that the fluid tablet he took from his mother was to look good in front of the television cameras and were not any performance drugs.

Warne was quoted as saying:

"I feel I am a victim of the anti-doping hysteria. I also want to repeat that I have never taken any performance-enhancing drugs and never will."

Warne missing the 2003 World Cup created quite a stir and controversy at that point in time. While Australia went on to lift the WC title after beating India by 125 runs.

#3 Dane van Niekerk - Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Dane van Niekerk was ruled out of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

The former South African skipper Dane Van Niekerk was left out of the recently concluded ICC Women's World Cup 2023. The reason was due to her failing to meet the fitness standards as required by Cricket South Africa.

ICC @ICC



Sneaking into the semis, the hosts dare to dream



t20worldcup.com/news/3077541 Leaving out Dane van Niekerk, and losing their opening match to Sri Lanka, it looked as if South Africa's home #T20WorldCup dream was over.Sneaking into the semis, the hosts dare to dream Leaving out Dane van Niekerk, and losing their opening match to Sri Lanka, it looked as if South Africa's home #T20WorldCup dream was over.Sneaking into the semis, the hosts dare to dream 👇t20worldcup.com/news/3077541

She was supposed to complete a 2 km run in less than nine minutes and 30 seconds. However, Dane took 18 seconds more than the stipulated time and hence was ruled out of the mega tournament on home soil.

She along with the cricket fraternity expressed their disappointment in the all-rounder being left out. The Proteas Women emerged as the runners-up in the mega tournament after losing to Australia by 19 runs.

