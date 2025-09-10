3 UAE players India must be wary of ahead of Asia Cup 2025 clash ft. Muhammad Waseem

Defending champions India are set to begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday, September 10, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ad

In terms of head-to-head encounters, the two teams have met only once in T20Is, during the 2016 edition of the Asia Cup. In that match, the Men in Blue secured a comfortable nine-wicket victory while chasing 82, reaching the target with 59 balls to spare.

India will look to replicate that dominant performance; however, there are a few UAE players capable of making an impact. On that note, here are three UAE players India must watch out for ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 clash.

Ad

Trending

3 UAE players India must be wary of ahead of Asia Cup 2025 clash

#1 Muhammad Waseem

First on the list is UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem, the team’s most prolific run-scorer in T20Is. The 31-year-old has represented UAE in 82 matches, amassing 2,922 runs at an impressive average of 37.94 and a striking strike rate of 155.67. His record includes 23 half-centuries and three centuries, with a career-best score of 112.

Ad

Most recently, Waseem showcased his form in the tri-series against Pakistan and Afghanistan, where he played four matches and scored 163 runs at an average of 40.75 and a strike rate of 158.25. He registered one fifty in the series and finished as the second-highest run-getter, behind Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran (194 runs).

As UAE prepare to take on defending champions India, Waseem will once again be expected to lead from the front and inspire his side to put up a strong fight.

Ad

#2 Haider Ali

Another player India must be cautious of is UAE’s left-arm spinner Haider Ali. The 31-year-old has made a strong impression in his short T20I career so far. In 13 matches, he has picked up 22 wickets at an excellent average of 12.90 and a strike rate of 14.1, while maintaining an economy of 5.46. His best figures in the format are 4/16.

Haider continued his good form in the recent tri-series, finishing as UAE’s leading wicket-taker with six scalps in four matches, including a best of 2/17 against Pakistan. Given his recent performances, he could pose a serious challenge to India’s batting unit as both teams look to start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on a winning note.

Ad

#3 Junaid Siddique

The final name on the list is UAE’s all-time leading wicket-taker in T20Is, Junaid Siddique. Since making his debut in 2019, the 32-year-old has established himself as the team’s go-to pacer. He has featured in 75 matches, claiming 100 wickets at an average of 21.66 and a strike rate of 16.8. His record also includes an economy rate of 7.71 and three four-wicket hauls.

UAE will be counting on Junaid to make an impact with the new ball and apply early pressure on their opponents. Notably, 18 of his wickets have come during the powerplay, and he will be eager to add to that tally when facing the Men in Blue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news