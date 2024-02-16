 3 youngsters who can break into Pakistan's T20 World Cup team with a good PSL 2024 season ft. Saim Ayub

A 4-1 drubbing at the hands of New Zealand was a reality check for a new-look Pakistan T20I team. The 2022 T20 World Cup finalists will go into the 2024 edition of the showpiece event under a new captain, Shaheen Afridi.

While their goal would be to go one step better in the West Indies and the USA later this year, they certainly have some issues to address in their T20I team. This makes the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2024) beginning on Saturday, February 17, even more crucial.

The form of several players auditioning for a spot in Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad will be under the scanner in PSL 2024. However, three youngsters, who have been at the fringes of the T20I team, stand out in terms of the PSL 2024 being a massive opportunity to strengthen their claim for a T20 World Cup berth.

On that note, let's take a look at the three players:

#3 Abrar Ahmed

Abrar Ahmed has had his injury woes of late and that prevented him from playing any part in the Test series against Australia as well as the T20Is against New Zealand. Despite not having played a single T20I, he has been on the radar for Pakistan and also traveled as a reserve player for ODI World Cup 2023.

The spin department for Pakistan has come under the scanner of late, with the likes of Shadab Khan and Usama Mir struggling for consistency. Abrar is considered a mystery spin bowler and that could be more than handy at the T20 World Cup, especially with most oppositions having never faced him before.

In 21 T20 matches, Abrar has 22 wickets at an economy rate of 7.53. If he manages to have a strong season for the Quetta Gladiators, he could well leapfrog some of the regulars in the pecking order and start for Pakistan in their first T20 World Cup 2024 match.

#2 Zaman Khan

Zaman Khan was the hero for the Lahore Qalandars in the previous season of the PSL. He held his nerves in a thrilling final over, ensuring that his team won the final by one run against the Multan Sultans.

In 13 matches in PSL 2023, Zaman picked up 15 wickets and his sling-arm action made him a death-overs specialist with the ability to nail yorkers almost at will. While Pakistan will have the new ball threat of Naseem Shah and skipper Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf has been highly expensive.

After being removed from the central contract, the pressure is on Rauf to have a solid PSL 2024 season. If Zaman Khan can have a stellar PSL 2024 season with the Qalandars, his unique skill set coupled with red-hot form could see him board the plane for the T20 World Cup.

#1 Saim Ayub

Arguably one of the most exciting talents in Pakistan, Saim Ayub showed shades of what he is capable of in the T20I series against New Zealand. His refreshing, fearless approach at the top of the order could help Pakistan if he manages to marry it with consistency.

In 12 matches for Peshawar Zalmi last season, Ayub scored 341 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 165.53. The Men in Green might be keen to continue with Fakhar Zaman in the middle order and with Babar Azam occupying the No. 3 spot, Saim Ayub has a chance to stake his claim for the opening slot.

A prolific PSL 2024 season could in all probability seal his spot not only in the squad but also in the playing XI for the showpiece event in the West Indies and the USA.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App