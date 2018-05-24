Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    30 best AB de Villiers images to commemorate the end of an illustrious career

    The cricketing world will definitely miss the great batsman

    Vishwanath
    ANALYST
    Feature 24 May 2018, 18:28 IST
    2.15K

    Goodbye Mr. 360


    Mr. 360 dispatching the ball to four different corners of the ground
    AB de Villiers announced his international retirement just four days after his IPL side, Royal Challengers Bangalore got knocked out of the tournament. ABD's retirement announcement through Twitter surprised the cricketing world as everyone expected him to play the 2019 World Cup.

    A few excerpts from his message on Twitter read as follows:

    "I've had my turn and, to be honest, I'm tired."

    "This is a tough decision. I've thought long and hard about it and I'd like to retire still playing decent cricket.

    "It would not be right for me to pick and choose where, when and in what format I play for the Proteas."

    "For me, in green and gold, it must be everything or nothing."

    All throughout his career, he was a nightmare for bowlers due to his ability to send the ball to all parts of the ground. His antics with the bat led to him being given the nickname Mr. 360.

    South Africa Cricket AB de Villiers Evolution In Pics AB Retires
