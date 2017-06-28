30-year old Mechanical Engineer applies for India coach's job to bring 'arrogant' Kohli on right track

In a CV full of grammatical errors, Upendranath Brahmachari says that a former cricketer as coach will be 'insulted' by Virat Kohli.

A mechanical engineer as Kumble’s replacement?

What’s the story?

Only a mechanical engineer can understand the pain of another, they say. Outgoing Indian Team coach Anil Kumble did his B.E from the same field in 1991-92. A like-for-like replacement has arrived, but with a twist.

30-year-old Upendranath Brahmachari, a mechanical engineer sixteen years junior to Kumble, has applied for the coach’s role, ready to ‘drag an arrogant Virat Kohli on the right track’.

"After resignation of legendary cricketer Mr Anil Kumble I decided to apply the post of head coach of Indian Cricket team as I feel captain of the team India, Mr Kohli doesn't need a legend as a coach," reads his error-ridden CV.

In case you didn’t know...

Only six names had applied till the initial deadline for May 31, which was extended further to incorporate more candidates. While big names like Virender Sehwag and Ravi Shastri have applied, proven coaches in the form of Tom Moody have also submitted their names to make the competition tight.

It all started when the BCCI did not give an automatic extension to Kumble after his one-year tenure. Kumble eventually decided not to continue further after the Champions Trophy.



The heart of the matter

Brahmachari feels that the Virat Kohli, team India’s captain in all three formats, doesn’t need a ‘legend’ to coach the Indian team, but needs someone who can deal with his aggressive nature and get him on track.

To self-attest his application further, Brahmachari went on to explain why he was the perfect suitor for the post, claiming that he could adjust with the ‘arrogant attitude’ of the 28-year-old and ‘slowly drag him back to the right track’. Once that is done, the BCCI can happily appoint a ‘legend’ to take the work forward.

What’s next?

The BCCI has extended the deadline for submitting the applications to July 9, asking those who have applied to not re-apply. While all this happens, the Indian team continues to dominate a toothless West Indian line-up for a five ODIs and one-off T20.

Author’s Take

There are no prizes for guessing what’ll happen to Brahmachari’s application, but it clearly shows that social media can be a harsh place for anything remotely hilarious, even if the intention behind it is in purely earnest.

However, despite the amateurish resume, one of Brahmachari’s points does raise a question: how will Kohli, someone who calls a spade a spade, gel with someone with a big stature like Anil Kumble, for it is always risky to have two explosive characters in one room. If Kohli does manage to form a healthy relationship with the next coach, it will be all fine and dandy for Indian cricket.

