4 Cricketers you didn't know were once involved in corruption.

Cricket is a religion in many countries, especially the South Asian cricketing countries. Being a part of 11 players on the field is a great achievement, owing to the hard work they had put in. Some cricketers find match-fixing as a way to earn more money in a short time. It all started in 2000 when Hansie Cronje, then South Africa captain had admitted to having taken money to fix matches. The first Indian victim was the legendary batsman Mohammad Azharuddin.

Since then a new phenomenon called spot-fixing is introduced in the cricket which means to determine the outcome of a specific part of a match or game before it is played. Many incidents of spot-fixing came into the limelight since the 20th century. Sharjeel Khan is the latest entrant to the fixing scandal as he was involved in spot-fixing in the Pakistan Cricket League.

IPL 2013 shocked everyone, a few of the Indian players including Sreesanth, Ankit Chavan, and Ajit Chandila were reportedly involved in the spot-fixing scandal. The Gentlemen's game has been spoiled in the recent times with many cricketers connected with fixing directly or indirectly. Let us look at a few players who were allegedly involved in cricket corruption.

#4 Lonwabo Tsotsobe (South Africa)

The South African pacer who made his international debut against South Africa in 2009 has represented South Africa in 89 games. Tsotsobe made his domestic debut in 2004-05 scalping 16 wickets at an average of 17.75. He first made an impact in the next domestic season scalping 49 wickets and thus attracting selectors. Tsotsobe earned his maiden national call to the South African side in 2008 after his consistent domestic performances.

In the 61 ODI games he played, he picked up 94 wickets at an impressive average of 24.97. He played only 5 test games, before he lost his place to Vernon Philander. He was later involved in the match-fixing during 2015/16 Ram Slam league. South Africa's anti-corruption unit formally charged Tsotsobe an 8-year ban following the scandal. Tsotsobe was part of Highveld Lions during the scandal and has not played any cricket games since then.

