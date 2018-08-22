4 magical Coincidences from the 3rd Test between England and India

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 4.75K // 22 Aug 2018, 09:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

It was a surge from the visitors to win the Third Test match and eventually save the Test series to stay alive in the five-match affair. It was a do-or-die game for them as they went about their business smoothly to see the hosts in the pressure for the very first time in the series.

The batters played with intent and bowlers responded superbly well to aid the batsmen. It was more about playing the waiting game and attack when the opposition is down and out.

Virat Kohli and his boys did exactly the same as they conquered England in their own territory. The series is now well set up with still two matches still to go with any of the sides equally capable of taking away the series.

The Test match has so far gone well for the visitors as we take a look at some of the co-incidents to have occurred from the past in this game:

#1 India get the opening partnership of 60 runs in both the innings

After a dismal performance in the first two Test matches, Indian batters were

under a lot of pressure before the third Test at Trent Bridge. The bowlers did them every bit to pull the team back into winning positions but it was the batters who disappointed to score as low as 194 in the final innings of the first Test match. Virat once again changed the opening duo as Dhawan was roped in place of Vijay.

But this time, batters showed better application as they stood tall to counter English bowlers. Openers saw the first spell from the likes of Anderson and Broad in both the innings, making it a lot easier for the batters to follow. Co-incidentally, in both the innings, India’s first wicket fell with the scoreboard reading sixty runs. It was pleasing to see India in such a commanding position in a Test match overseas.

1 / 4 NEXT