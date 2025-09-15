4 milestones achieved by India during resounding win in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match ft. Suryakumar Yadav

India trashed Pakistan by seven wickets in their Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. It was a resounding victory as the Men In Blue dominated from start to finish. For Suryakumar Yadav and Co., it was yet another one-sided affair in the tournament.

India first restricted Pakistan to 127/9 with the ball. Kuldeep Yadav was the wrecker-in-chief, returning figures of 3/18 from four overs. Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets each while Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakavarthy chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Abhishek Sharma then got the team off to a blazing start once again. He smashed a 13-ball 31 as India raced to 61/2 after the powerplay. Suryakumar Yadav (47*) and Tilak Varma (31) then played sensible knocks as they got over the line in 15.5 overs.

That said, let us take a look at four milestones achieved by the Men In Blue during their victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025.

#4 Fourth lowest total in IND vs PAK T20Is

Pakistan's 127/9 is the fourth-lowest total in T20Is involving India and Pakistan. The Men In Blue did not allow their opponents to put enough runs on the board. They once again dominated with the ball, like they have in the past.

The lowest total in T20Is involving these two teams is 83 by Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2016 in Mirpur. 113/7 by Pakistan during their 2024 T20 World Cup clash in New York is the second lowest.

#3 Only second Indian bowler to pick a wicket off the first ball of a T20I

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya achieved a unique milestone with the ball. He became only the second Indian bowler to pick a wicket off the first legitimate ball of a T20I match. While the first delivery of the game was a wide, Hardik dismissed Saim Ayub off the first official ball.

Pacer Arshdeep Singh was the first from the country to have achieved this feat. The left-arm seamer had dismissed Shayan Jahangir on the first ball of the 2024 T20 World Cup match against the USA in New York.

#2 Third Indian captain to win a T20I against Pakistan

Suryakumar Yadav became only the third captain from the country to have won a T20I fixture against Pakistan. He joined former captains MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma on this elite list.

Dhoni captained the team in eight T20Is against Pakistan and emerged victorious on seven occasions. Rohit Sharma led in four T20Is against Pakistan and won three games. This was Suryakumar's first win in the format over the Men In Green as captain, making it all the more memorable.

#1 Second-highest score by an Indian captain in T20Is against Pakistan

Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 47 off 37 balls in the chase against Pakistan in Dubai. His knock included five boundaries and a six at a strike-rate of 127.03. This is the second-highest individual score by a Men In Blue captain in T20Is against Pakistan.

The first highest is Virat Kohli's 57 off 49 balls during the 2021 T20 World Cup clash in Dubai. This is followed by MS Dhoni's 31-ball 33 during the 2007 T20 World Cup group stage encounter in Durban.

