4 most courageous acts in cricket

Cricket is a game of brave-hearts and these 4 cricketers have shown to the world that willpower is their biggest strength

smit shah ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2018, 22:12 IST 4.28K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

A never say die attitude is what makes great athletes. Cricket with it's three largely different formats has all the elements in it to test an individual's strength, agility, willpower, and endurance. There are moments in the game when even after suffering an injury during the game, the player has to continue playing for the team.

Over the years there have been several such instances wherein a player has conquered over excruciating pain for the team. Such gritty and iron-willed individuals make the game of cricket not just entertaining but also inspiring.

Cricket is a game of brave-hearts and there have been numerous occasions when cricketers have displayed their courage on the field. Taking into account the context of the game I have cherry picked 4 such instances when an individual has defeated pain and performed for the team either with the bat or with the ball or both.

#4 When Ross Taylor hobbled to 181*

Ross Taylor scored a brilliant 181* against England

With his cheeky 'tongue poking' celebration on scoring a hundred, Ross Taylor of New Zealand is one of the most underrated players. Taylor has a freewheeling batting style mostly dependent on hand-eye coordination. He has played several match-winning knocks for New Zealand throughout his career but the recent knock of 181* against England in March this year was perhaps the most special innings that Taylor has ever played.

It was a must-win encounter for the Black Caps as they were trailing 2-1 in the 5-match series against England. Ross Taylor had missed the third ODI due to a quad injury in his right leg and was not a 100 percent fit going into the fourth ODI. But when the situation demanded Taylor stood up albeit hobbling on one foot for the most part of the innings.

Chasing a mammoth 335, New Zealand started off poorly with Guptill and Munro getting ducks. Taylor scored a brilliant 181* that saw the team home. His innings included 17 fours and 6 sixes. This means that the valiant and resolute Taylor managed to pick an unbelievable 77 runs in singles and doubles limping on one leg.