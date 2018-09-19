Most loved T20 XI of all time

T20 cricket brings excitement, drama, glamour, and nail-biting finishes in the cricket field. Cricket world has accepted T20 cricket with arms wide open. T20 cricket has been a revelation and a craze among the cricketing fans. Besides that, playing Test cricket has remained the goal of almost every cricketer.

The popularity of Test cricket has reduced somewhat. Nowadays people like watching a T20 rather than a Test match. Some players have established their name by representing various T20 leagues all over the world.

Let's have a look at some players who are superstars of T20 and have entertained the fans all around the world. Most loved T20 XI of all time.

Openers - Brendon McCullum and Chris Gayle

A devastating opener, who often expresses his emotions in the field, and celebrates his achievements by making funny moves. Gayle has over 17,000 International runs to his name, and he is the first cricketer to score centuries in all formats of the game in International cricket (Test, ODI, and T20I). He enjoys a massive fan following across the globe.

McCullum is an aggressive batsman and has made a name for himself by his aggressive batting. He scores quick runs as an opener in the 50 and 20 over formats of the game. He was the first player to both 1,000 and 2,000 T20I runs. When he retired from T20I cricket, no one produced the higher number of runs than him.

Middle-order - Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

Virat Kohli is one of the best batsmen in the world. Passionate remains the word that describes this player better. He is one of the most famous cricketers in the world and has a big fan base. He includes a very competitive nature, and he is one of the favourites of the youth.

In his T20 career, De Villiers has scored 6649 runs at an amazing strike rate of 147.91 with three centuries and 45 half-centuries. De Villiers followers are all over the world, but he has a huge fan base in India.

