4 Bizarre ways Inzamam-ul-Haq got dismissed

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
608   //    08 Oct 2018, 20:04 IST

Group D, Ireland v Pakistan - Cricket World Cup 2007
Inzamam-ul-Haq always came to the rescue of the team when in a difficult position. He stood tall to take his team across the finish line and can be considered as the greatest player the country has produced in the limited format.

As a captain, he led from the front and was responsible for the success of Pakistan in that particular period. He finished his career with over 8,000 runs in Tests(120 Tests) and 11,739 runs (378 matches) in the One Day Internationals. He was a man of calm and composure but brought a lot of solidity at the middle. But he has got out on numerous occasions in the most unusual ways possible. Let's look at some of the instances when the big man was dismissed in bizarre fashion:

#1 Dismissed for obstructing the field against India in 2006


Image result for Inzamam-ul-Haq Dismissed for obstructing the field against India in 2006

This was the first ODI of the series in Peshawar. Pakistan had to chase a 300+ target and Inzamam had just come in and scored 16 when this happened. Inzamam steered a Sreesanth delivery to mid-off after stepping out of the crease.

Everything was normal until Raina threw at the stumps with Inzamam out of the crease. Instead of getting away from the ball, he presented the bat to the ball thereby obstructing the fielder. The Indians appealed and Simon Taufel declared that out after discussion with square leg umpire.

