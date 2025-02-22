4 players from the 2011 World Cup winning squad who are part of India Masters for IML 2025 ft. Sachin Tendulkar

The inaugural edition of the International Master’s League (IML) featuring six teams will get underway on February 22 (Saturday). It will be the India Masters who will square off against the Sri Lanka Masters in the curtain raiser.

Besides India and Sri Lanka, teams from the West Indies, Australia, South Africa and England will fight it out in a six-team tournament with the final slated to be played on March 16. It will be a massive moment for cricket aficionados to witness some of the biggest stars of the yester years in action.

All six teams have some exceptional players in their ranks and it is expected to be a competitive tournament. While the players in action might have retired from international cricket, getting an opportunity to represent their nation in some way or the other will surely make them perform in the best way possible.

The strong Indian Masters team will be led by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Some of the biggest names of the last two decades will be seen in action. The Indian team will have the likes of several match winners who had also been part of the World Cup-winning teams.

The India Masters team have four players from the 2011 World Cup winning squad who will look to make a significant impact in the tournament. Here are the four players who represented India in the 2011 World Cup and will also be part of the India Masters squad:

Suresh Raina celebrates with Yuvraj Singh after winning the 2011 QF. Source: Getty

The unsung hero of the 2011 World Cup, Suresh Raina will be part of the Indian Masters team. He is relatively younger than the remaining lot and has been playing professional cricket off late. Raina played some sparkling knocks during the 2011 World Cup and was a pivotal part of India’s triumphant campaign.

While Raina mainly played the role of a finisher for India in the World Cup, his role might be a bit different in the IML. Given his exposure to professional cricket in the recent past, Raina could be preferred in the top half of the batting order.

He was a champion white ball batter for India and one of the finest fielders of the modern generation. Raina will certainly hope to make an impact for the Sachin Tendulkar-led side.

Yusuf Pathan having nets during the 2011 World Cup. Source: Getty

The swashbuckling all-rounder was part of the 2011 World Cup squad and played in six matches without making a significant contribution. Yusuf was an integral part of the squad and was picked as an all-rounder but unfortunately couldn't quite make a difference.

Yusuf has evolved as a player over the years and has been seen in action in different retired leagues and T10 tournaments. He is one of the cleanest strikers of the ball and can decimate any bowling attack on his day.

He has played cricket off late and will be crucial to India's Masters in the IML. Yusuf has the ability to chip in with some crucial overs in the middle. Given the format of the tournament, Yusuf is one of those players who has to remain fit and play most of the matches.

# 2. Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh en route to a match winning knock against Australia in the 2011 QF. Source: Getty

It was Yuvraj Singh who orchestrated India’s famous 2011 World Cup victory with an incredible all-round performance. One of the stylish ball strikers, Yuvraj was adjudged as the Player of the Series for his stupendous performance. He scored 362 runs and picked 15 wickets in the tournament.

Since his retirement, Yuvraj has been part of several retired leagues and has already won the Road Safety World Series with the Indian Legends. He was also part of the India Champions squad which defeated Pakistan Champions in the final of the World Championship of Legends.

He might be 43 years old and might not be in rhythm but Yuvraj keeps himself busy by playing golf. It has only improved his bat swing and if he gets a few going, Yuvraj could be tough to stop in the IML. He will also chip in with some useful overs and will be a valuable asset for Tendulkar.

# 1. Sachin Tendulkar

One of the biggest names in world cricket, Sachin Tendulkar will be in charge of the India Masters side that will face off against Sri Lanka on Saturday (February 22). It was a pure joy to watch Tendulkar bat during his prime. Cricket fans will be glued to their television sets to catch a glimpse of the master in action yet again.

The 51-year-old has played a few retired leagues since his retirement but has been out of cricket for a long time. However, a knock or two should set him rolling for someone of Tendulkar's calibre. He still looks very fit and will hope to lead the India Masters to victory.

Tendulkar was India’s leading run scorer in the 2011 World Cup with 482 runs to his name including two centuries. He scored a match-winning 85 against Pakistan to orchestrate a famous win. Despite a poor return in the final, it was his teammates Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni who played magical knocks to take India to an incredible win.

