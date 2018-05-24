Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    4 players who can replace AB de Villiers in the South African team for 2019 World Cup 

    Four players who can replace AB de Villiers in the South African team for the 2019 World Cup

    Naveen K
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 10:45 IST
    70.78K

    England v South Africa- Royal London ODI
    England v South Africa- Royal London ODI

    Last night AB de Villiers surprised everyone by announcing his retirement from all formats of international cricket. Though his retirement from Test cricket was something the fans saw coming, his decision to call it a day from all three formats left the fans shocked.

    With just one year to go for the 2019 ICC World Cup, the tournament that was considered as AB's last chance to win a World Cup, the retirement has put South Africa's World Cup plans in jeopardy.

    But, the Proteas have never been short of finding good replacements as they have a lot of batsmen in the domestic circuit who have the potential to make it big in international cricket.

    Let us take a list of five batsmen who can replace AB de Villiers in the 2019 World Cup.

    Christiaan Jonker

    South Africa v India - T20 International
    South Africa v India - T20 International

    49 runs off 24 balls on his international debut against a world-class Indian bowling attack that had the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav is enough to make a statement.

    Christiaan Jonker has surely made a name for himself in the T20I. He has a fantastic domestic record that will make even AB de Villiers proud. He has scored 2841 runs in his List A career with an average of nearly 40 and has a strike-rate of 103.

    Jonker getting into the side will be a like for like replacement for the great man de Villiers.

    ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa Cricket AB de Villiers
    Page 1 of 4 Next
    3 batsmen who could replace AB de Villiers in Proteas ODI...
    RELATED STORY
    5 ODI batting greats who could retire post 2019 World Cup
    RELATED STORY
    10 records that prove AB de Villiers' dominance in the...
    RELATED STORY
    Five legends who have never won the World Cup
    RELATED STORY
    Why ABD's Retirement Came At The Wrong Time
    RELATED STORY
    6 things that prove AB de Villiers is not human
    RELATED STORY
    South Africa’s all-time Cricket World Cup XI
    RELATED STORY
    All-time African ODI XI
    RELATED STORY
    10 best South African fielders of all time 
    RELATED STORY
    AB de Villiers retires: Top 5 de Villiers knocks in Test...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    select series: