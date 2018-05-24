4 players who can replace AB de Villiers in the South African team for 2019 World Cup

Four players who can replace AB de Villiers in the South African team for the 2019 World Cup

Naveen K ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 10:45 IST 70.78K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

England v South Africa- Royal London ODI

Last night AB de Villiers surprised everyone by announcing his retirement from all formats of international cricket. Though his retirement from Test cricket was something the fans saw coming, his decision to call it a day from all three formats left the fans shocked.

With just one year to go for the 2019 ICC World Cup, the tournament that was considered as AB's last chance to win a World Cup, the retirement has put South Africa's World Cup plans in jeopardy.

But, the Proteas have never been short of finding good replacements as they have a lot of batsmen in the domestic circuit who have the potential to make it big in international cricket.

Let us take a list of five batsmen who can replace AB de Villiers in the 2019 World Cup.

Christiaan Jonker

South Africa v India - T20 International

49 runs off 24 balls on his international debut against a world-class Indian bowling attack that had the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav is enough to make a statement.

Christiaan Jonker has surely made a name for himself in the T20I. He has a fantastic domestic record that will make even AB de Villiers proud. He has scored 2841 runs in his List A career with an average of nearly 40 and has a strike-rate of 103.

Jonker getting into the side will be a like for like replacement for the great man de Villiers.