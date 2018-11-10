4 Players who will be the key to India's performance in the 2019 world cup

Vishal Singh FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 354 // 10 Nov 2018, 11:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Two

The most awaited cricket tournament, the cricket world cup is now only 6 months away and all the ten participating nations have to expedite their preparations for the tournament, in order to present a case for themselves.

Team India is being considered as one of the contenders who will lift the coveted trophy next year. However, there are a few worries for team India ahead of the tournament and the men in blue will need to fix these concerns.

The number 4 spot in the batting order is still a perplexing question for the team. Moreover, Dhoni's form with the bat has not been impressive in the last year or so, which is also a prime concern. The veteran wicket-keeper brings an immaculate balance to the team and his experience is something India would require in crunch situations. Here are the four players who will hold the key to India's success in the tournament.

#4 Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav came into the limelight for his outstanding performance in the 2014 U-19 World cup, where he was the leading wicket-taker for India. The Chinaman bowler became an immediate superstar for the Indian team in ODIs, picking up 67 wickets in his 33 matches long ODI career till date.

Yadav has not only picked up wickets but has also been able to slow down the scoring rate considerably, evident from the fact that he has an excellent economy of 4.74. He performed brilliantly in the recently concluded one-day series in English conditions. Kuldeep possesses all attributes to deliver the good at the grandest stage and his performance will be an important factor in the team's journey in the world cup.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is undoubtedly the current best bowler in the world in the limited overs format, evident from the fact that he is the top-ranked bowler in the One-day International rankings. He has been India's answer to the ever questioned death bowling, especially outside the Indian subcontinent.

He has grown in stature gradually, receiving enormous help from the Mumbai Indians teammate Lasith Malinga. Bumrah with his ability to move the ball off the pitch and bowl pin-point Yorkers will spearhead the Indian bowling attack in the world cup next year. Bumrah has picked up 78 ODI wickets at an impressive average of 21, in the 44 games he has played for India.

1 / 2 NEXT