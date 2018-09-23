4 Players with most number of 90s in ODIs

Balakrishna FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.57K // 23 Sep 2018, 21:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

How many times did Virat fail to convert 90s into hundreds?

Milestones are an integral part of any sport. Cricket is no different. A score of fifty or hundred in batting and a five-wicket haul in the bowling department are considered to be major achievements in ODI cricket. Some cricketing careers have been immortalized due to the milestones they have achieved during their playing days. For example, Sir Don Bradman is regarded as the greatest batsman to ever play the game because of his achievements. His legendary average of 99.94 is still the benchmark for the batsman.

Little blaster Sachin Tendulkar created insurmountable records before he hung up his boots. He reached the milestones which no one ever thought of before as he scored a colossal 100 international centuries. So in this list, let's take a look at players who missed out on scoring centuries after getting into 90s.

Honorable mentions - Among current players, Kane Williamson has 7 such scores while Virat Kohli has 6 such scores in ODIs which he could not convert into hundreds.

#4 Aravinda de Silva ( 9 )

Sri Lankan legend Aravinda de Silva

He is regarded as one of the finest batsmen to emerge from Sri Lanka. He along with Arjuna Ranathunga helped Sri Lankan cricket team to establish itself on the international arena. He was the linchpin of the Sri Lankan batting order during their victorious campaign in 1996 World Cup. He played 308 matches and scored 9284 runs at an average of 34.90 including 11 centuries and 64 fifties in ODIs. During his 19 year career, he got out 9 times in the nervous 90s.

#3 Nathan Astle ( 9 )

Kiwis legend Nathan Astle

Nathan Astle,, in a career span of 12 years had earned a reputation of an attacking batsman. He played 223 matches and scored 7090 runs at an average of 34.92 including 16 centuries and 41 fifties. He is one of the best batsmen to originate from New Zealand. He played many counter-attacking knocks in his career to help his team's cause. He was also stranded 9 times in the 90s as the previous man on this list.

1 / 2 NEXT