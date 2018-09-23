Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 Players with most number of 90s in ODIs

Balakrishna
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.57K   //    23 Sep 2018, 21:37 IST

Image result for virat kohli odi
How many times did Virat fail to convert 90s into hundreds?

Milestones are an integral part of any sport. Cricket is no different. A score of fifty or hundred in batting and a five-wicket haul in the bowling department are considered to be major achievements in ODI cricket. Some cricketing careers have been immortalized due to the milestones they have achieved during their playing days. For example, Sir Don Bradman is regarded as the greatest batsman to ever play the game because of his achievements. His legendary average of 99.94 is still the benchmark for the batsman.

Little blaster Sachin Tendulkar created insurmountable records before he hung up his boots. He reached the milestones which no one ever thought of before as he scored a colossal 100 international centuries. So in this list, let's take a look at players who missed out on scoring centuries after getting into 90s.

Honorable mentions - Among current players, Kane Williamson has 7 such scores while Virat Kohli has 6 such scores in ODIs which he could not convert into hundreds.

#4 Aravinda de Silva ( 9 )

Image result for Aravinda de Silva
Sri Lankan legend Aravinda de Silva

He is regarded as one of the finest batsmen to emerge from Sri Lanka. He along with Arjuna Ranathunga helped Sri Lankan cricket team to establish itself on the international arena. He was the linchpin of the Sri Lankan batting order during their victorious campaign in 1996 World Cup. He played 308 matches and scored 9284 runs at an average of 34.90 including 11 centuries and 64 fifties in ODIs. During his 19 year career, he got out 9 times in the nervous 90s.

#3 Nathan Astle ( 9 )

Related image
Kiwis legend Nathan Astle

Nathan Astle,, in a career span of 12 years had earned a reputation of an attacking batsman. He played 223 matches and scored 7090 runs at an average of 34.92 including 16 centuries and 41 fifties. He is one of the best batsmen to originate from New Zealand. He played many counter-attacking knocks in his career to help his team's cause. He was also stranded 9 times in the 90s as the previous man on this list.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Sachin Tendulkar Greatest Cricketers of All Time
Balakrishna
ANALYST
NITian, Been an Avid cricket Follower Since 2002 Ardent Fan Of Rafael Nadal, Juan Martin Delpotro, Fernando Alonso
5 Cricketers with highest dismissals during nervous 90s...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players with the most Man of the Match awards
RELATED STORY
5 Players with most ducks in Cricket World Cups
RELATED STORY
5 players who have been bowled the most number of times...
RELATED STORY
Batsmen with most ducks in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Indian cricketers to open in 100 or more ODIs
RELATED STORY
5 famous cricketers who scored a hundred and picked up 4...
RELATED STORY
5 times Virat Kohli was dismissed in the 90s
RELATED STORY
Most successful number six batsmen for India in ODIs
RELATED STORY
5 Grounds which have hosted the most number of ODI matches
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us