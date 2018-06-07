4 prominent Indian cricketers who played just One Test Match so far

Here we take a look at the 4 prominent Indian cricketers who played just one Test Match so far.

sujith mohan ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 17:10 IST 685 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Unadkat made his Test debut in 2010

Cricket is arguably the most competitive sport in India. There is competition at every level and international cricket is altogether a huge arena. It is never easy to become an international cricketer in India.

With the advent of T20 cricket and IPL, young cricketers are given a platform to audition for the next biggest test of their careers, which is T20I and ODI’s. However, test match cricket is a completely different animal.

Playing Test Match cricket is the ultimate objective of every cricketer. A player has to perform exceedingly well in first-class cricket to stake his claim for the Test match selection.

The next biggest challenge after getting into the Test squad is to keep performing consistently. Opportunities will be very limited and competition will be really intense. Overall, there are more than 400 cricketers who have just played only one test match for their country and then vanished.

Players like Robin Singh, Lall Singh, Nikhil Chopra, Saba Karim, Ajay Sharma, Rahul Sanghvi, Iqbal Siddiqui, and many more have played only one Test match for India.

On that note, let’s take a look at the 4 prominent Indian cricketers who played just one Test match so far.

#4 Naman Ojha

Naman Ojha struggled for consistency throughout his career

Naman Ojha is one of the most underrated and unlucky cricketers in India. The Madhya Pradesh wicket-keeper batsman has played 135 first-class games and scored almost 10,000 runs, which includes 21 centuries.

He made his test debut for India on August 2015 when he was 32. His path to the Indian test team was blocked by MS Dhoni initially, and then by Wriddhiman Saha. Though he did not perform poorly on his debut test, the next opportunity never came for him

Naman Ojha has scored 56 runs in his only test match and did well behind the stumps. He will be 35 in July and any chances of a Test match comeback looks really slim at the moment. Also, young keepers like Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan are playing well right now. Interestingly, Ojha also has played only one ODI for India.