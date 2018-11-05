4 reasons why dropping MS Dhoni may not yield great results

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 1.21K // 05 Nov 2018, 16:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

On September 24, 2007, the world saw India lift the cricket's youngest child, the T20 World Cup and it changed Indian cricket by a long way. From being villains for getting knocked out in the group stages of the 50-over World Cup to be treated like the gods for winning 20 over World Cup, the world saw the two extremes of Indian fans in the gap of six months.

One man was at the helm of affairs when this turn around happened, and no one who could find the reason behind this massive change of fortunes. It was because of the contrasting styles between his looks & playing style and his character as a person. Every time when that long-haired youngster with swag came out to bat, he smashed the bowlers all over the park. But when he captained the side, he was as calm as a priest in a meditation

He continued with those contrasting styles winning trophies and racking up success in domestic and international arena, while the cricketing world failed to read his mind. For 11 years he made T20 format his own with weirdest of strategies like winning a World T20 in 2007 with a team whose average age was 26 and winning an IPL in 2018 whose average age is 34. Only one name is common on both the occasions and that is Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Now, that name is missing from India's T20 squad. As always, eyebrows have been raised for this decision and everyone are realizing the fact that the last chapters of India's most successful captain are being written now. No one is bigger than the nation, but does this decision serves the nation better?

Let us look into 4 reasons why dropping MS Dhoni may not yield great results.

1 / 5 NEXT