4 records made by India during sensational five-wicket win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final ft. Kuldeep Yadav

India recorded a stunning five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, September 28. The Men in Blue retained the trophy after having won the previous edition in 2023.
Batting first, Pakistan got to a fighting total of 146 as they were bowled out in 19.1 overs. Kuldeep Yadav led the show with the ball for India. The wrist-spinner ran through their batting order, returning figures of 4/30 from four overs. It was an all-round effort as Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakaravarthy chipped in with two wickets apiece.
In reply, the Men in Blue were in a spot of bother early on. They were reduced to 20/3 within four overs. However, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, and Shivam Dube played key knocks under pressure. Tilak struck an unbeaten 69 off 53 balls. Samson made a 21-ball 24 while Dube scored 33 off 22.
Rinku Singh hit the winning runs, bringing up the victory with a boundary in the end.
That said, here are four records made by India during their sensational win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final.
#4 Second-highest run-getter for India in a single multination T20I tournament
Abhishek Sharma could not get going in the final. However, he had a stellar tournament throughout, playing a massive role for the team. He ended as the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 314 runs from seven innings at an average of 44.85 and a strike-rate of 200 with three fifties.
Abhishek became India's second-highest run-getter in a single multination T20I tournament. He fell slightly short of breaking Virat Kohli's record. Kohli holds this record with 319 runs from six matches at an average of 106.33 and a strike-rate of 129.14 with four fifties during the 2014 T20 World Cup.
#3 Most wickets in a single Asia Cup edition
Team India wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav ended the Asia Cup 2025 with 17 wickets from seven matches at an average of 9.29 and an economy-rate of 6.27 with two four-wicket hauls.
He now holds the record for the most wickets taken in a single edition of the Asia Cup. The record was previously held by Bangladesh pacer Al-Amin Hossain, who bagged 11 wickets during the 2016 edition. Although UAE's Amjad Javed picked up 12 wickets in the same edition, he had played more games during the qualifier phase.
#2 Fourth unbeaten run in title wins in Men's T20I tournaments
This was the fourth time India won a Men's T20I tournament, being unbeaten throughout. In the Asia Cup 2025, they won all seven games, three in the group stage, three in the Super 4s, and the final.
The Men in Blue had won the 2016 Asia Cup without losing any matches. During the 2023 Asian Games, played in the T20 format, they had an unbeaten run as they won the tournament. Most recently, they won the 2024 T20 World Cup as well without a single defeat.
#1 Most wickets in a T20I series (Full Member nations)
Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, with 17 wickets in the Asia Cup 2025, became the player with the joint-most wickets in a T20I series. This is the most any bowler has picked in a series in the format.
The star Indian bowler joined Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi and his own teammate Arshdeep Singh in the list. Fazalhaq and Arshdeep had bagged 17 wickets each during the 2024 T20 World Cup.
