4 records/milestones made by India on Day 3 of IND vs WI 2025 1st Test ft. Shubman Gill?

India trashed the West Indies comfortably by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test at Ahmedabad. The hosts finished the game on the third day during the post-lunch session.

They began their home season with a thumping win first up. It was a memorable result for Shubman Gill in his very first Test as captain at home. India declared on their overnight score of 448/5 as the West Indies walked out to bat for the second time.

It was a similar story as the visitors could not stay at the crease for a long time. They were skittled out for just 146 runs in 45.1 overs. Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets while Mohammed Siraj (three) and Kuldeep Yadav (two) also delivered vital blows.

That said, here is a look at four records/milestones made by India on day three of the first Test against the West Indies.

#4 Best match figures for Mohammed Siraj in a home Test

Pacer Mohammed Siraj delivered his best performance in a Test at home. He registered his best match figures while playing in the format in India. Siraj bagged three wickets on day three, adding to his tally for the game.

He returned figures of 4/40 in the first innings and 3/31 in the second, finishing the match with overall figures of 7/71. His previous best match figures in a home Test were 4/100 against England at Rajkot in 2024.

#3 Second-most times scoring a century and taking a four-plus wickets haul in same Test match

Veteran Ravindra Jadeja delivered a solid all-round performance against the West Indies. The left-hander scored an unbeaten century in the first innings, making 104 not out off 176 balls. In the second innings with the ball, he returned figures of 4/54.

He became the second Indian to achieve the feat of scoring a century and picking more than four wickets in the same Test four times, which is the joint-second most. Ravichandran Ashwin and Sir Garfield Sobers also achieved this feat four times. Jadeja is only behind the legendary Sir Ian Botham on the list, who has done it five times.

#2 Joint second-most wins in international cricket (across formats)

Team India registered their 921st win in international cricket across formats with the triumph against the West Indies. This is the joint second-most for any team. They have won 921 out of their 1915 international matches so far.

England also have 921 wins in international cricket across formats. England have 921 wins from 2117 matches. Australia are at the top of the list with a record 1157 wins from 2107 international matches.

#1 Third Indian capain to win his debut Test at home by an innings

It was a brilliant start for Shubman Gill as Test captain at home. The innings and 140-run victory made him only the third Indian captain to win his first Test at home as a leader by an innings.

Former captain Mohammad Azharuddin was the first to achieve this feat. His first Test as captain at home against Sri Lanka in 1990 resulted in an innings and eight-run win. Rohit Sharma was the second captain to achieve this feat with an innings and 222-run win against Sri Lanka in 2022.

