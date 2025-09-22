4 records/milestones made by India during win in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash ft. Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma scored a scintillating half-century as India beat Pakistan by six wickets during their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. They defeated them for the second time in the tournament, having won during their meeting in the group stage.

Batting first, Pakistan posted a challenging total of 171/5. Shivam Dube bagged two wickets while Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with one each. Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill then got them off to a blistering start in the chase.

The duo stitched a century stand. Abhishek smashed 74 while Shubman Gill struck 47. While they lost a few wickets in the middle, the Men In Blue got over the line in 18.5 overs eventually. Tilak Varma played a crucial knock, remaining unbeaten on 30 off 19 balls. He also scored the winning runs with a boundary.

They are now at the top of the Super 4 table and will play Bangladesh in their next game on Wednesday, September 24, in Dubai.

That said, here is a look at four records/milestones made by India during their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 fixture.

#4 First Indian batter to hit a six off the first ball of a T20I innings twice

Abhishek Sharma became the first Indian batter to hit a six off the first ball of a T20I innings twice. He began the run-chase with a maximum on the first ball of India's innings, bowled by Shaheen Afridi.

In the same tournament and at the same venue, Abhishek had begun the innings with a six off the first ball against the UAE, hitting Haider Ali over the fence. Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson are the other Indian batters to have done this once.

#3 Highest opening partnership for India in T20Is against Pakistan

Openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill recorded the highest opening partnership in T20Is for India against Pakistan. They scored a century stand at the top and added 105 runs in just 9.5 overs. Abhishek made 74 off 39 balls while Gill scored 47 off 28.

The record was previously held by Gautam Gambhir and Ajinkya Rahane. The duo had added 77 runs in 10.5 overs during the first T20I against Pakistan in Bengaluru in 2012.

#2 Fastest batter to 50 T20I sixes

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma also became the fastest batter to score 50 T20I sixes. The left-hander had 48 sixes before the game began. When he hit his second six on the fifth ball off the fourth over by Abrar Ahmad, he reached the milestone in 331 balls.

Overall, Abhishek has faced 359 balls in T20Is so far and has hit 53 sixes. He broke the record, which was previously held by West Indian batter Evin Lewis, who had achieved the feat in 366 balls.

#1 Second fastest fifty in IND-PAK T20Is

Abhishek Sharma's half-century was also the second-fastest in T20Is between India and Pakistan. He got to his fifty off just 24 balls, bringing it up with a boundary off Saim Ayub on the fourth ball of the eighth over.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez holds the record for the fastest fifty. He had struck a 23-ball half-century against India at Ahmedabad in 2012. Notably, Abhishek broke Yuvraj Singh's record for the fastest fifty by an Indian batter against Pakistan in T20Is. Yuvraj had slammed a 29-ball fifty at Ahmedabad in 2012.

