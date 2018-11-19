4 records Virat Kohli can break in Australia

India's tour to Australia will define the next two years in Indian cricket. The tour might throw up a few youngsters for the future or could see curtains over the career of few veterans of the game.

It will be a testing couple of months ahead for the Indian team at the same time they will be in with a chance to force themselves into history books for something which has never happened before in Indian cricket. Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper would sense an opportunity to script history by claiming series wins in all the three formats against Australia in their own den.

While many feel Indian begin white ball cricket as favourites, questions ponder over the team's mettle to get past Australia's fortress in Test cricket at home. The visitors would rely heavily upon Virat Kohli in the longest format while they boast of a balanced side in the limited overs cricket.

There's no doubt that Kohli will have to lead the team both with his bat and his on-field tactics as a skipper. Even Virat would be eager to repeat his heroics from his last tour down under with the only advancement of taking his side over the crossing line.

Here's a look at five records which Kohli can break against Australia:

#1 First batsman to score 500 T20I runs against Australia

India will begin the tour with a three-match T20I series against Australia beginning November 21. The team would love to replicate the results from their previous T20I assignment on their tour down under when they clean swept hosts for a 3-0 series win. It will do the world of good to their confidence ahead of a competitive Test series.

The icing on the cake will be the contribution from the bat of Virat Kohli. Kohli who has 423 runs in 11 games against the Aussies, would be raring to go and claim the 500-run mark in T20Is. In doing so, he will become the first batsman to muster that many runs against Australia in the T20 format of the game. With the kind of form he currently fancies, it won't be a surprise if he gets to the landmark in the first encounter itself.

