4 teams who played in previous T20 World Cups but failed to qualify for T20 WC 2024

Qualifying for the ICC T20 World Cup is one of the major goals of every cricket-playing nation. In 2024, ICC increased the number of teams in the T20 World Cup to 20. Teams like the USA, Canada, and Uganda debuted at the grand stage in this year's mega event.

The debutants have already left their mark on the grand stage. While the USA upset former champions Pakistan in Dallas, Canada notched their maiden win against giant killers Ireland. Even Uganda got off the mark with a victory over rookies Papua New Guinea.

Fans have enjoyed watching new teams at this year's T20 World Cup, but at the same time, the following four sides which once featured in the mega event missed out on the biggest edition of the tournament this year.

#1 Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe grabbed the headlines by qualifying for Super 12s and registering a win against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

At one stage, it even seemed like Zimbabwe could make it to the semifinals of the mega event in Australia. However, defeats against the Netherlands, India, and Bangladesh ended their hopes of qualifying.

Nevertheless, fans expected Zimbabwe to come back stronger in 2024. Much to everyone's surprise, the African side failed to even qualify for the tournament.

In the African region's qualifiers, Uganda upset Zimbabwe to qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies.

#2 Kenya

Another African nation to appear on the list is Kenya. They made history by qualifying for the semifinals of the ODI World Cup in 2003. However, they have been unable to impress the fans much since through their on-field performances.

After a disappointing group stage exit in the 2007 ODI World Cup, Kenya suffered two morale-shattering defeats against Sri Lanka and New Zealand in the 2007 T20 World Cup's first round.

Kenya have never made it to the T20 World Cup since then.

#3 Hong Kong

Hong Kong participated in the 2014 and 2016 editions of the mega event. The Asian team exited in the first round of both competitions.

In 2014, Hong Kong surprised everyone by defeating home team Bangladesh in the first round, but they still finished last in their group.

Two years later, Hong Kong returned home winless, suffering three defeats in three group-stage matches. They have not returned to the tournament after that humiliation.

#4 UAE

UAE also qualified for the T20 WC for the first time in 2014. They finished last in their group, suffering defeats against Scotland, the Netherlands and Ireland.

UAE could not qualify for the mega event in 2016, but they returned in 2022, where they recorded a historic victory against Namibia. UAE finished last once again in their group though.

They could not qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup, but they will be keen to make it to the mega event's 2026 edition, which will take place in India and Sri Lanka.

