4 teams who have lost all their matches in the World Cup

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 215 // 07 Nov 2018, 23:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dwayne Leverock made sure he registers his name in the history books with this blinder

It is every team's dream to feature in the cricket World Cup which is held once every four years and is the biggest event of the sport. While the number of associate nations in the World Cup has always been a controversial topic, the 2019 World Cup will see none of the associate teams participating due to the reduced number of teams. However, these associate nations had made their presence felt when they played in the World Cup and 4 teams even managed to win a World Cup Match.

Also Read: 4 Associate Nations you may not know have a World Cup victory to their name

While there were 4 teams who failed to win even a single match even though they qualified for the mega event. Here is the list of the teams who were unfortunate to lose every World Cup match they played -

#4 East Africa - 3 Losses

The East African team consisted of the players from many African nations

East Africa made its only appearance at the World Cup in 1975 when it was held for the first time. Grouped with England, New Zealand, and India in Group 'A', the East African side lost all its matches to be knocked out of the tournament. They lost their first match to New Zealand by 181 runs and were squashed by India in the second match as they suffered a heavy 10 wicket defeat. England humiliated them by 196 runs in their last ever World Cup match. Currently, the East African team doesn't even exist.

1 / 4 NEXT