4 things India can gain from Asia Cup 2018

Shankar Narayan FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 1.74K // 13 Sep 2018, 18:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can India defend the Asia Cup they won in 2016?

With the long and disappointing tour of England behind them, India move back to the white-ball mode with the 2018 Asia Cup to be played in Dubai.

With the talismanic Virat Kohli sitting out from the event, the onus to lead the side will fall on Rohit Sharma, who will be returning after having not got picked for the Test leg of India's tour to England, keen to prove a point.

MS Dhoni will also be back behind the stumps while for the likes of Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, the tournament presents an opportunity to replicate good IPL and 'A' series form for the senior side.

Here are five things India can gain from the 2018 Asia Cup.

A good left-arm seamer

Ahmed was part of India's Under-19 squad in 2016

When the squad for the competition was announced, one name which caught everyone's attention was of Khaleel Ahmed, the left-arm seamer who was part of the Under-19 World Cup squad which finished runners-up in Bangladesh to the West Indies in 2016.

The present group comprises largely of bowlers who slant the ball away from the right-handers but in Khaleel, one could hope for him to take it in into the right-handers and if he can grab his chances during the competition, then that could add more variety to the Indian attack in future.

India have in the past tried Barinder Sran to fit that bill, but that did not quite work out. Hopefully provides them with the answer for a left-arm seam option in the side.

1 / 4 NEXT