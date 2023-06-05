4 times Indian cricketers made headlines by attending a football match

Indian cricketers love cricket the most but they are also fans of other sports. Many cricket fans would know that the Indian cricketers play football in practice sessions before their matches. They also participate in exhibition football matches.

It goes without saying that quite a few cricketers of the Indian team are passionate fans of football as well. Whenever the players get some time from their busy schedule, they visit a football stadium to watch a match live.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill recently grabbed the headlines after being spotted at the Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup Final 2023 match between Manchester City and Manchester United. Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was also present at the stadium.

This was not the first time that the Indian cricketers grabbed the headlines for attending a football match. Here's a list of three such incidents from the past.

#1 Rishabh Pant attended EURO 2020 match between England and Germany

EURO 2020 tournament was pushed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a memorable competition between the top football nations of Europe. Star Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was in the United Kingdom for a series against England when EURO 2020 was underway.

The wicket-keeper batter visited the Wembley Stadium for a match between England and Germany. Pant uploaded multiple photos from his visit to the Wembley Stadium. Unfortunately, the wicket-keeper tested positive for COVID-19 soon after his visit to the stadium and had to be isolated for a few days.

#2 Sachin Tendulkar vs Sourav Ganguly in Indian Super League Final

Indian Super League was launched in the year 2014, and multiple Indian cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly bought franchises in the tournament. Tendulkar co-owned the Kerala Blasters team, while Ganguly invested in Atletico de Kolkata.

During the ISL 2016 Final between Kerala Blasters and Atletico de Kolkata, both the former Indian cricketers were spotted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. The match ended in a 1-1 draw before Atletico defeated Kerala Blasters 4-3 in the penalty shootout to win the championship.

#3 Virat Kohli attended the ISL 2015 Final to cheer for his team

Virat Kohli also purchased a franchise in the Indian Super League. While he is from Delhi and plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, Kohli decided to buy FC Goa team in the ISL.

FC Goa qualified for the final in the second edition of the league, where they lost to Chennaiyin FC by 2-3 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. Kohli was spotted at the venue along with Anushka Sharma.

#4 MS Dhoni attends an ISL match in Delhi

MS Dhoni invested in the Chennaiyin FC team of the Indian Super League. During the 2016 edition of the ISL, Dhoni took some time out from his schedule and visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi to cheer for Chennaiyin FC against Delhi Dynamos.

Dhoni's team could not perform their best on that night as they suffered 1-4 defeat at the hands of the Delhi Dynamos.

Apart from the Indian cricketers mentioned on this list, Yuvraj Singh was also spotted attending the FA Cup Final at the Wembley Stadium this year.

