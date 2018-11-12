4 times when a Bangladeshi batsman scored double hundred in Test cricket

Mushfiqur Rahim coming back after hitting his second double ton in Test cricket

Mushfiqur Rahim, the right-handed middle-order batsman from Bangladesh, recently hit the fourth double-ton for Bangladesh in Test cricket. He is the only batsman from Bangladesh to have hit two double centuries in Test cricket. The other batsmen to have scored double-ton for Bangladesh in Tests are Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan.

On his way to the record-breaking double ton, Rahim registered a record fourth-wicket stand of 266 runs with Mominul Haque, who also played a watchful knock of 161 runs in the second Test of the series against Zimbabwe. The partnership helped Bangladesh recover from a precarious situation. The home team had lost three early wickets for just 26 runs. Kayle Jarvis, Zimbabwe's pacer, took two of Bangladesh’s first three wickets.

Bangladesh batsmen are often criticized for not putting a price on their wickets in Test matches. But Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque have been writing different pieces of stories over the years.

On that note, let us have a look at the four instances when a Bangladesh batsman struck double-ton in Test cricket.

#4 Mushfiqur Rahim (219* against Zimbabwe at Dhaka, 2018)

Mushfiqur Rahim, the lynchpin of Bangladesh batting lineup, struck the fourth double-ton in Test for the Tigers. He arrived at the crease in a tricky situation when Bangladesh had lost three early wickets. Kyle Jarvis, the leader of Zimbabwe's bowling attack had struck early and removed both the openers quite cheaply.

Rahim came in the middle and stitched a record partnership with Mominul Haque. Mominul got dismissed after scoring 161 on the first day of the Test, but Mushfiq remained undefeated and completed his second dobule-ton on the second day of the match.

The right-handed batsman is now the only wicketkeeper-batsman to have scored more than one double-ton in the history of Test cricket. And at the same time, Rahim is now the highest individual Test runs getter for the Tigers.

The right-handed batsman also bettered Shakib Al Hasan's 217 which was scored against New Zealand at Wellington in 2017.

