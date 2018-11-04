×
4 West Indians who could challenge India in the T20I series

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
362   //    04 Nov 2018, 01:11 IST

The West Indies Team - The T20 Champions
The West Indies Team - The T20 Champions

When the West Indies surrendered meekly in the Test series against India, there was an expectation that the Windies would do better in white-ball cricket. They did live up to that expectations in the second and third ODIs. At the end of the third one-day, the series was locked at one all. That was when they lost steam.

 They had their moments in the fourth ODI when India lost both Dhawan and Kohli with hardly 100 runs on the board. It was now or never for both the teams. India managed to wrest the initiative through wonderful centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayadu. And that was it for the West Indies in the one-day series.

As both teams gear for the T20 series, the expectations are even bigger now on the West Indies team with the addition of some of their T20 specialists in their squad. Not to forget the fact that the Windies are the world champions in T20 cricket. They are a stronger unit even in the absence of Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, and Samuel Badree.

In this article, let us have a look at 4 such players who could challenge India in the T20 series.

#1 Carlos Brathwaite

Brathwaite played an unbelievable inning in the T20 World Cup final
Brathwaite played an unbelievable inning in the T20 World Cup final

When Ben Stokes was tossed the ball for the final over of the match in the World T20 final at Kolkata, West Indies needed 19 runs for a victory. The relatively unknown Carlos Brathwaite was on strike. Their best batsman of the final Marlon Samuels was not out on 85 at the non-striker's end. England thought it was better not to bowl to Samuels.

West Indies were in an impossible situation. The first ball on the leg stump was swung over the deep backward square. The second ball was a length ball which was hit straight over the bowlers head for a huge six by Brathwaite. Suddenly the match came alive. Now the equation has come down to 7 off 4 balls. Stokes once again tried for the yorker and the ball reached on the full to Brathwaite, who deposited the ball into the stands at long-off.

With just 1 run needed for a win, the only interest of the match was whether Brathwaite could finish off the match with a six. Brathwaite didn’t disappoint the crowd as the fourth ball too was clobbered on the leg side for one more six. Carlos Brathwaite had arrived.

Though Brathwaite could not replicate his World Cup final performance thereafter, he was a constant contributor to the West Indies success in T20 cricket. He is now the Captain and leading all-rounder of the team. For the Indians, Brathwaite would be a tough nut to crack.

India vs West Indies 2018
C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
A Company Secretary by profession and a passionate cricket fan by choice. Following the game for the last 35 years.
