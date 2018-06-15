4 wicket-keepers who have scored a century in IPL

Only four wicket-keepers have scored at least a century in IPL.

In the modern era, a wicket-keeper has to perform splendidly both behind and in front of the stumps thus making the role a difficult one. Before 2000, we have seen wicket-keepers were not considered as good batsmen but after 2000, cricket has changed in many ways so does a wicket-keeper’s role.

The wicket-keepers, who can provide glimpses of brilliance on the field, putting in fearless dives or flashy stumpings, also added some useful runs to their teams in IPL. We have seen many brilliant skills from some great wicket-keepers in the history of Indian Premier League.

In the 11 years, the Indian Premier League has witnessed just five centuries from the wicket-keepers. In the last edition of IPL, we have witnessed some great batting skills from wicket-keepers. However, they failed to convert that into a three-digit mark. Here is the list of wicket-keepers who have scored at least a century in the history of Indian Premier League. Take a look:

#4 Rishabh Pant - 128*(63) against SRH in 2017

The Delhi Daredevils wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant had a fruitful season in the 11th edition of Indian Premier League. He has played 14 games and scored 684 runs at a huge average of 52.61 with a strike-rate of 173.60. He has plundered 5 fifties and a century in 2018 IPL season.

His only century of unbeaten in Indian Premier League came against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 11th edition of IPL. Sunrisers Hyderabad was the best bowling team until Rishabh Pant launched his attack on Hyderabad bowlers.

The top-order batsmen Prithvi Shaw, Jason Roy and Shreyas Iyer were surrendered to SRH bowlers. But, the wicket-keeper destroyed so-called best bowling line-up as he smashed unbeaten 128 runs off just 63 deliveries, including 15 boundaries and 7 sixes. Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 128 is the highest individual score by an Indian in the history of the Indian Premier League