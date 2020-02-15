46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship: Day 3 Preview & Schedule

Teams will be battling it out on the final day of the league stage to name themselves for the quarterfinals.

The day 3 of the 46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship will witness the completion of the group stages, as the teams will be looking to consolidate their spots in the knockouts. The likes of Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Kerala, Punjab, Sports Authority of India have named themselves in the quarter-finals of the boys' category. On the other hand, SAI, Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh have remained unbeaten in the girls' competition.

As the group stage fixtures couldn't get completed on the second day, the remaining ones have been scheduled to get completed on the third day. The second day witnessed some thrilling encounters, where the inexperienced Goa gave competition to the defending champions Chandigarh. However, the latter managed to escape with a win by 39-30. Also, Kerala-2 thrashed Bihar after losing their first encounter with Gujarat.

In the girls category, Chhattisgarh pulled off an upset victory over dominant Maharashtra in the latter's third fixture of the league stage 21-39. Delhi also knocked Gujarat in a one-sided clash 43-23.

Here is the schedule of the third day in the ongoing 46th Junior National Kabaddi Championship.

Boys:

Match 25: Himachal Pradesh vs. Andhra Pradesh (Pool E)

Match 26: Madhya Pradesh vs. Pondicherry (Pool C)

Match 27: Tamilnadu vs. Manipur (Pool D)

Match 28: Vidarbha vs. Uttarakhand (Pool F)

Match 29: Delhi vs. Orissa (Pool G)

Match 30: Gujarat vs. Karnataka (Pool H)

Match 31: Maharashtra vs. Jharkhand (Pool C)

Match 32: Tamilnadu vs. Kerala (Pool D)

Match 33: Haryana vs. Andhra Pradesh (Pool E)

Match 34: Telangana vs. Uttarakhand (Pool F)

Match 35: Sports Authority of India vs. Orissa (Pool G)

Match 36: Karnataka vs. Kerala 2 (Pool H)

Match 37: Madhya Pradesh vs. Pondicherry (Pool C)

Match 38: Manipur vs. Tripura (Pool D)

Match 39: Assam vs. Himachal Pradesh (Pool E)

Match 40: Telangana vs. Punjab (Pool F)

Match 41: Delhi vs. W.B. State Unit (Pool G)

Match 42: Gujarat vs. Bihar (Pool H)

Girls:

Match 28: Telangana vs. Punjab (Pool G)

Match 29: Jammu & Kashmir vs. Tamilnadu (Pool H)

Match 30: Chhattisgarh vs. Vidarbha (Pool D)

Match 31: Manipur vs. Pondicherry (Pool E)

Match 32: Kerala vs. Tripura (Pool F)

Match 33: Orissa vs. Karnataka (Pool G)

Match 34: W.B. State Unit vs. Pondicherry (Pool H)

Match 35: Vidarbha vs. Kerala 2 (Pool D)

Match 36: Rajasthan vs. Chandigarh (Pool E)

Match 37: Himachal Pradesh vs. Bihar (Pool F)

Match 38: Karnataka vs. Punjab (Pool G)

Match 39: W.B. State Unit vs. Uttarakhand (Pool H)

