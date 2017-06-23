5 Afghanistan players to watch out for as they move towards Test cricket

Learn more about some of Afghanistan's greatest players and biggest talents

by vedantja Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jun 2017, 16:23 IST

Afghanistan cricket is on the rise. They have the spectators to prove it.

Afghanistan cricket is nothing to take lightly. They were the only team to beat the West Indies in the World T20, levelled an ODI series against them a few weeks ago, regularly using Zimbabwe and Ireland as punching bags and even beat Bangladesh in an ODI in Dhaka in a closely contested ODI series.

The latest sub-continental nation to be granted Test status fought hard in every game of the 2016 World T20 almost claiming the scalp of finalists England. A burgeoning first class structure and rapidly growing fans, who are passionate about one of the country’s most popular games, has seen Afghanistan jump out of obscurity, the topic of cricket’s newest underdog story.

Their team is an experienced one and with one of the most talented young bowlers in the world among their rank, they have a team that could take down giants. Armed with a newly leash at international cricket, it is less about what’s next for Afghanistan, but who’s next.

#5 Dawlat Zadran

Zadran backs up his quick bowling with some entertaining hitting at the back end of Afghanistan’s batting

One of the most promising fast bowlers to come out an associate nation, Zadran is famous for his slightly unorthodox action, which is reminiscent of Waqar Younis in his day. His performances in the ICC Intercontinental Cup, the Asia Cup Qualifier and the 2016 World T20 made for compelling viewing.

Consistently clocking over 140kph, his bowling will be an asset to his nation in tours outside Asia. His hard-hitting at the bottom of the order will also be valuable in what is a somewhat placid batting line-up. However, Dawlat is 29 and will look at these years of his peak to contribute to Afghanistan when they play their first Test.