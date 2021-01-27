The Abu Dhabi T10 2021 kicks off tomorrow with a clash between the Maratha Arabians and the Northern Warriors.

The league will see many marquee stars from West Indies, Pakistan and Afghanistan participate in it. All eight teams have assembled decent rosters, but some have been affected by the Sri Lanka Cricket Board refusing to issue No-Objection Certificates to all but three players.

The 10-over format is bound to produce fireworks with the bat, and here are 5 batsmen to watch out for in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.

#5 Andre Fletcher (Bangla Tigers)

Fletcher burst into life in the BBL with an unbeaten 89 against the Strikers

Andre Fletcher was in the headlines during the Big Bash League for his stunning outfield catches and no-look sixes, but he didn't have the kind of tournament he'd have liked. The explosive Windies opener managed only one innings of note - an unbeaten 89 against the Adelaide Strikers - as the Melbourne Stars failed to qualify for the knockouts.

In the Abu Dhabi T10, however, Fletcher has been a consistent performer. He amassed 186 runs at a strike rate of 195.78 in the previous edition of the tournament to finish as the fifth-highest run-getter, and can be expected to produce similar numbers this time around as well.

#4 Tom Banton (Qalandars)

Tom Banton was recently released by the Kolkata Knight Riders

Another player who excelled in the last edition of the Abu Dhabi T10, Tom Banton managed 162 runs in just 5 innings at a strike rate of 200 back in 2019/20. The Englishman withdrew from the Big Bash League citing bubble fatigue, and should come into this tournament well rested.

Banton was recently released by his Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, and he'll want to make an impression ahead of the auction next month. He will play alongside T20 veterans like Shahid Afridi, Ben Dunk and Chris Jordan, and should have ample opportunities to set his poor form straight.