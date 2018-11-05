5 best bowling performances by Bangladesh bowlers in Test matches

Saif Hasnat

Taijul Islam, the left-handed spinner from Bangladesh, registered his career-best bowling performance against Zimbabwe in the first Test at Sylhet International Stadium. He took six wickets in the first innings of the match followed by five more wickets in the second innings.

Taijul Islam is the fourth Bangladeshi bowler to have registered a 10-wicket-haul in Test matches. Enamul Haque Jr, Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are the others to have achieved the same feat in Tests. No pace bowler from Bangladesh has been able to do the same.

11 wickets for 177 runs by Taijul against Zimbabwe, is the third-best bowling performance for Bangladesh in the Test cricket till date. Let us have a look at the five best bowling performances by the Tigers in Test matches

#5 Shakib Al Hasan (10 for 153 against Australia)

Shakib Al Hasan, the number one all-rounder from Bangladesh, took ten wickets against Australia in 2017 at Dhaka.

Opting to bat first after having won the toss, Bangladesh scored 260 runs in their first innings. Australia posted 217 in their first innings. For Bangladesh, Shakib scalped five wickets for 68 runs that included batsmen like Matt Renshaw, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell. They were clueless against Shakib's left-handed spin.

Bangladesh scored 221 in their second innings and set a target of 264 in the second innings for Australia. Shakib took another five wickets as he dismissed David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Wade in the second innings of the tourists.

This incredible bowling performance brought a rare feat for Shakib. By taking five-for twice in that match, he had registered five-wicket-haul against all the Test playing nations barring Afghanistan and Ireland. This bowling display from Shakib secured Bangladesh's first-ever Test victory against Australia. The Tigers won the match 20 runs and Shakib was awarded the Man of the Match.

