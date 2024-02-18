5 best bowling performances in ILT20 2024 ft. Adil Rashid

ILT20 2024, the second edition of the International League T20, concluded on February 17, with MI Emirates being crowned champions. The Nicholas Pooran-led side beat the Dubai Capitals by 45 runs.

ILT20 2024 featured some very interesting matches. While the batters usually dominate the shortest format of the game, some bowling performances stood out during the month-long tournament.

In this article, we'll look at the five best bowling performances in ILT20 2024.

#5 Trent Boult - 3/14 vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Trent Boult is the quintessential T20 swing bowler in the powerplay. His skills were on display against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders during the early phase of the tournament. His figures read 3/14 in four overs, and he was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The 34-year-old dismissed Michael Pepper and Sam Hain in the fourth over of the innings, before getting rid of Andries Gous in the last over of the powerplay. The scoreboard read 20/4 when Boult got his third wicket, and the game was half-won there itself.

#4 Maheesh Theekshana - 4/15 vs Gulf Giants

Maheesh Theekshana lit up the ILT20 2024 right from the tournament opener against the-then reigning champions, the Gulf Giants. The wily spinner picked up four wickets for the concession of just 15 runs in his four overs.

The Sri Lankan bowler got the wickets of Jamie Smith, James Vince, Shimron Hetmyer, and Usman Khan, who were four of the top-five batters in the opposition. However, Theekshana ended up on the losing side as the Gulf Giants won by 31 runs.

#3 Olly Stone - 4/14 vs Gulf Giants

Like Theekshana, the Dubai Capitals' Olly Stone also registered a four-wicket haul against the Gulf Giants, albeit in a losing cause. The pacer got the crucial wickets of Chris Lynn and Shimron Hetmyer, and also saw the backs of his countrymen, Jordan Cox and Jamie Overton.

In fact, his first over of the match was a double-wicket maiden over, which resulted in Lynn and Cox heading back to the pavilion. Despite Stone's exploits with the ball, his side lost the encounter by 19 runs.

#2 Scott Kuggeleijn - 4/17 vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Scott Kuggeleijn played an essential role in the Dubai Capitals making it to the final of the ILT20 2024. In the Eliminator against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, the Kiwi pacer picked up four wickets and conceded just 17 runs in the process.

Kuggeleijn dismissed Jason Roy for a duck before also bagging the wickets of Joe Clarke, Alishan Sharafu and Sunil Narine. Although Sikandar Raza was adjudged the Player of the Match, Kuggeleijn's impact in the 85-run victory cannot be understated.

#1 Adil Rashid - 4/12 vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Adil Rashid's 4/12 bowling figures against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders is by far the best bowling performance of ILT20 2024. Bowling first, the Sharjah Warriors were able to restrict their opponents to a total of just 94 runs, courtesy of Rashid's heroics with the ball.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders were cruising at 58/1 when Rashid started his spell. By the time the leggie had finished his full quota of overs, they were struggling at 90/7. He dismissed Michael Pepper, Alishan Sharafu, Sam Hain, and Ravi Bopara, and was rightfully bestowed with the Player of the Match award.

