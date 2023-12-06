5 best Jasprit Bumrah moments in international cricket 

Arguably one of the greatest all-format bowlers India have ever produced, Jasprit Bumrah has given some incredible moments to fans all over the world in international cricket.

Even after coming back from a long-term injury, Bumrah has been bowling as if he was never away from the cricket field. To produce stellar performances in the World Cup with barely any cricketing action in the past 12 months shows why he is so unique and highly rated by many in the cricketing fraternity.

As Jasprit Bumrah turns 30 today, here's a look at five of the best moments featuring the fast bowler in international cricket for India:

#5 Career-best ODI figures

Expand Tweet

On an overcast afternoon at The Oval against England in the first match of the ODI series, Jasprit Bumrah produced arguably one of the best spells ever seen by an Indian bowler in the one-day format.

England's top order fell like ninepins as Bumrah made the ball swing both ways and was simply too tough to handle for the hosts. He ended up with stunning figures of 6/19 which were the best figures for an Indian in an ODI at that point.

The hosts were bowled out for just 110 and India ended up winning the game comfortably with all ten wickets in hand.

#4 Partnership with Mohammed Shami

Expand Tweet

India's victory at Lord's in the fourth Test against England back in 2021 is considered as one of their finest away from home. However, the visitors were up against it going into the final day of play. The visitors led by just 182 runs and were 209/8 when Jasprit Bumrah walked out to bat.

England unleashed a barrage of short balls at Bumrah and that only seemed to spur the pacer on to stay at the crease and form a massive partnership with Mohammed Shami. The duo added a staggering 89 runs unbeaten for the ninth wicket with Bumrah scoring 34 valuable runs.

India set a target of 272 for England in 60 overs and the hosts crumbled to give the visitors a memorable win. A fired-up Bumrah delivered with both bat and ball in that incredible game.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah's Test hattrick

Expand Tweet

India played the West Indies in the second Test of the series in Jamaica and Jasprit Bumrah once again showed what he was capable of. Bumrah became only the third Indian player after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan to bag a hattrick in Tests.

He dismissed Darren Bravo and Shamarh Brooks on back-to-back deliveries before a fantastic review from skipper Virat Kohli ensured that Bumrah completed an incredible hattrick. The hosts couldn't recover from that carnage and lost the game by 257 runs.

#2 Double-strike against Pakistan in 2023 World Cup

Jasprit Bumrah was bowling like a dream in the 2023 World Cup and one of the best instances of the same was during the game against Pakistan in Ahmedabad. Bumrah bowled an incredible off-cutter that was completely misread by Mohammad Rizwan.

The batter lost his balance and was cleaned up with the ball crashing into the stumps after going through the gap between his bat and pad. The pacer produced another peach to rattle Shadab Khan's stumps in the same over. The expressions of both batters were enough to suggest how brilliant Bumrah was.

#1 Scoring 29 runs in an over against Stuart Broad

Expand Tweet

India were 377/9 in the 84th over of the one-off Test against England at Edgbaston when skipper Jasprit Bumrah decided to rewrite history books, this time with bat in hand. He hit a boundary and a six off the first two balls of the over from Stuart Broad and made his intentions clear of scoring as many runs as possible.

Things went from bad to worse for Broad as he bowled five-wides followed by a no-ball and Bumrah punished that for a boundary. Two more fours followed as Bumrah scored a staggering 29 runs from the over excluding the extras, making it the most conceded by any bowler in an over in Test history.