5 best off-spinners in cricket today

Five best off-spinners currently who have found great success in Test cricket

07 Aug 2017

The special skill of spin bowling has been gifted to numerous bowlers in the history of the game, but the most memorable names have remained barely a few. From the days of Jim Laker, Richie Benaud and Derek Underwood to the dominating quartet of Indian tweakers in the 1970s and 1980s, from the golden days of Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan and Anil Kumble to the modern experts Ravichandran Ashwin and Nathan Lyon, among others, the art has forever delighted aficionados of spin bowling, who have been greeted with mesmerizing displays of the turning and bouncing ball.

Five best off-spinners currently ruling batsmen with their sharpness in the days of slambang batting have been mentioned below.

5. Dilruwan Perera

An unsuccessful ODI debut in 2007 saw Sri Lanka's Dilruwan Perera dropped from the set-up then consisting of the legendary Muttiah Muralitharan and the rising Rangana Herath.

But once he returned for a Test debut in 2014, he started with a bang though it was with the bat. A knock of career-best 95 against Pakistan commenced a great journey for a bowler with a smooth round-arm action.

Not a great turner of the ball, Perera relies more on landing the ball in the right areas and prevailing with accurate line and length.

An introduction to Test cricket aged 33 made little difference, as Perera collected 5 wickets in both Tests in Bangladesh in 2014, before bagging 16 wickets against South Africa at home later in the year.

His consistent performance in the company of cohort Rangana Herath fashioned multiple Sri Lanka wins, particularly on helpful surfaces.

After having bagged 81 wickets at 32.95 after 19 Tests, Perera’s golden moment came against Australia in 2016, when a match haul of 10/99, including a best of 6/70, foxed the visitors miserably, who eventually lost the series 0-3.

Despite age not being on his side, Sri Lanka have unearthed a bowler persisting with whom for a decent amount of time has a big possibility of paying rich dividends.