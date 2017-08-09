5 best yorkers in the world right now

Looking at the bowlers who can bowl the best yorkers in the world right now.

@Deeptesh_poet by Deeptesh Sen Top 5 / Top 10 09 Aug 2017, 14:12 IST

Best yorker in the business?

Among all the potent weapons that a bowler might have, the yorker has to be right up there when it is delivered right. If it’s fast, inswinging and into the block hole, it can be a nightmare even for the best batsmen in the world.

A yorker is a great weapon for a bowler because it is the go-to option in limited overs cricket when batsmen are trying to hit you out of the park. And if delivered perfectly, it is impossible to even defend against.

Let us look at 5 bowlers with the best yorkers in the world right now.

#5 Junaid Khan

If you are thinking about consistency when it comes to delivering yorkers, you need to think of the Pakistani fast bowler Junaid Khan. Khan’s Yorker is a deadly missile that tails in and takes the off-stump out of even the very best batsmen in the world.

From Mahela Jayawardene to Keiron Pollard, he has done it to the best, both in the long and short formats of the game.

Batsmen have been out to his yorkers even while trying to defend him — this also makes it virtually impossible to score big off him in the slog overs in T20 cricket. Junaid Khan because of his perfection and consistency is known as ‘the yorker machine’.

He has also plied his trade in English county cricket for Lancashire where he was widely praised for his perfect yorkers in crunch situations and the experience helped him further hone his skills.