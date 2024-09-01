5 biggest names signed up in BBL 2024 Draft ft. Ben Duckett

The Big Bash League (BBL) 2024 draft were held on Sunday, September 1, in Melbourne. Ahead of the draft, all eight franchises were allowed to sign one overseas player on a multi-year contract.

Ollie Pope (Adelaide Strikers), Colin Munro (Brisbane Heat), Chris Jordan (Hobart Hurricanes), Tim Seifert (Melbourne Renegades), Tom Curran (Melbourne Stars), Finn Allen (Perth Scorchers), Akeal Hosein (Sydney Sixers), and Sam Billings (Sydney Thunder) were the pre-signed players by the franchises.

On Sunday, the teams needed to draft a minimum of two more overseas players, while the third inductee would be their replacement player. This is due to only three overseas players being allowed in a XI.

Trending

A total of four rounds took place in the draft: Platinum, Platinum and Gold, Gold and Silver, Silver, and Bronze, with each having different salary bands.

On that note, let's take a look at the five biggest names signed by the franchises in the BBL draft.

#1 Shai Hope - Hobart Hurricanes

The batter with a classical touch and superb technique for all formats, Shai Hope was the first round pick by the Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL 2024 draft. Hope has had a good last few months, where he has shone bright with his contributions. In the Super 8 game against the USA, he remained unbeaten on 82 off 39 balls to help the Caribbean team win the game easily.

Expand Tweet

A few days back, Hope was awarded Player of the Series for scoring 134 runs in a 3-0 whitewash against South Africa. He kickstarted the Caribbean Premier League 2024 campaign with a 41-run knock for the Guyana Amazon Warriors. These knocks paved the way for Hope to secure a contract with the Hurricanes.

#2 James Vince - Sydney Sixers

James Vince was retained by the Sydney Sixers owing to his impressive performances for them in the last edition. The top-order batter aggregated 244 runs at an average of 30.50, with a top score of 83.

Expand Tweet

Vince is coming off a sensational Hundred 2024, where he emerged as the highest scorer with 424 runs in 10 innings at an average of 53 for the Southern Brave. His best knock of 90* off 47 came against the Birmingham Phoenix.

#3 Ben Duckett - Melbourne Stars

The key contributor in England's Bazball approach, Ben Duckett was the first player to be selected in the draft by the Melbourne Stars. This comes partly due to the turnaround in his international career, when he scored three centuries since his return to the Test side in December 2022.

Duckett started the year well with impressive performances against India, with a best knock of 153 and has produced hefty knocks against the West Indies and Sri Lanka as well.

Expand Tweet

The southpaw impressed with his form in The Hundred 2024 for the Birmingham Phoenix, as he garnered 269 runs in seven innings at a terrific average of 67.25. With all-format success, Duckett is expected to play a key role for the Stars in BBL 2024.

#4 Sherfane Rutherford - Sydney Thunder

The Sydney Thunder secured the services of Caribbean batter, Sherfane Rutherford in the third round of BBL 2024 draft.

Rutherford left a lasting impression in T20 World Cup 2024 with his riveting knock against New Zealand. After the West Indies were stuttering at 30/5, the left-hander held his nerves to slam 68* off 39 balls, with two fours and six sixes to help the team post 149 and ultimately win by 13 runs.

Although, Rutherford hasn't participated in the BBL before, he can be trusted due to his experience of 143 T20s.

#5 Lockie Ferguson - Sydney Thunder

The New Zealand quick, Lockie Ferguson earned a first round selection by the Sydney Thunder. With 191 wickets in 161 T20s, Ferguson was expected to be among the key attractions in the player's draft.

Ferguson also impressed in the recently concluded Major League Cricket 2024. He scalped 10 wickets in seven appearances, with best figures of 4/26 for the champion Washington Freedom.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️