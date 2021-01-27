5 bowlers to watch out for in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021

The Abu Dhabi T10 2021 is all set to commence at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium tomorrow with a clash between the Maratha Arabians and the Northern Warriors.

Eight teams, divided into two groups of four teams each, will fight it out for the trophy. Various big-ticket cricketers like Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran and Shoaib Malik will participate in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.

In this article, we take a look at 5 bowlers to keep an eye on in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.

#5 Pravin Tambe (Maratha Arabians)

Pravin Tambe recently became the first Indian to play in the Caribbean Premier League

Pravin Tambe, who recently became the first Indian to play in the Caribbean Premier League, will turn out for the Maratha Arabians in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.

The veteran leg-spinner will turn 50 years old later this year, but is still fit as a fiddle and capable of deceiving the best batsmen with his quicker ones and googlies.

Tambe will find assistance from the wickets in the Middle East, and is certainly a bowler to watch out for (especially for Indian fans) in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.

#4 Chris Jordan (Qalandars)

Chris Jordan was excellent for the Kings XI Punjab in the latter half of IPL 2020

Chris Jordan had a tough start to his Indian Premier League campaign in the UAE, but pulled things back superbly to become a vital cog in KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab side. Later, towards the end of 2020, the Englishman picked up 3 wickets in a 3-match T20I series against South Africa.

Jordan will be the leader of the Qalandars bowling attack, which also features Shahid Afridi and Sohail Tanvir. His slower balls, yorkers and bouncers will be invaluable in the T10 format, and we could see him finish high up on the wicket-takers charts at the end of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021.