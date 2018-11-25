Top 5 bowlers with the worst economy rate in a Test innings

Bowling can be hard sometimes

Test cricket is the longest form of cricket and is considered as the purest one. It is currently, probably the only form of the game where bowlers tend to maintain a low economic rate due to the uprising of the ODI and T20 format.

It has experienced a lot of records, both wanted and unwanted ones and here we are going to see an extremely unwanted record,i.e, bowlers with the worst economy rate in a single inning.

Can you imagine legendary cricketers featuring in this list? But the hard truth is that as many as 3 legendary bowlers feature here. Bowl poorly in just an innings and you have to carry the terrible record throughout your career. Here we look at five such bowlers who have the unpleasant tag of having the highest economy rate in a Test inning.

#5 Imran Tahir (7.82)

Imran Tahir-One of the Proteas' legendary spinner

It was in Adelaide in 2012 during the second Test of the South Africa vs Australia Test series that Imran Tahir produced a spell as pleasing to the eye as a rotten banana. Whether it was the Australian middle order or the lower order, they didn't spare Tahir as he went for 180 runs at an economy of 7.82 runs per over of the 23 overs that he bowled and further, to add salt to the wound he went wicketless.

The Pakistan born bowler's match figures of 267/0 are still the most runs conceded in a Test match by a bowler who bowled at least 20 overs. Surely he improved after that, becoming one of the premium bowlers for the Proteas and picking up a total of 57 scalps in his Test career but his terrible record in the beginning phase of his career has forced him to carry the bizarre tag around.

