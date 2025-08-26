5 cricket experts who have criticized the umpire's call rule ft. Sachin Tendulkar 

As specific and well-regulated a sport as cricket may be, a few grey areas in the rules continue to divide opinions from fans and former players. The first on that list is undoubtedly the 'Umpire's call' rule for LBW decisions referred upstairs.

The rule is used for marginal LBW calls that cannot be decided one way or the other by the Television umpire. In those instances, the on-field umpire's original decision becomes final.

Going into further detail, the three key parameters for an LBW decision through the Decision Review System (DRS), 'Pitching', 'Impact', and 'Wickets', are largely determined through technology. Yet, far too often, either the impact or the wickets area becomes a 50-50 decision based on the images, with the on-field umpire's call being deemed as final.

The umpire's call rule has been criticized by several former cricketers worldwide, especially when a crucial decision in a game is made based on it.

Here, we look at five cricket experts who have called out the umpire's call over the years.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar has voiced his opinion on the umpire's call rule several times since retiring from the game. The little master has consistently called for the rule to be removed, considering the captain has opted for the DRS only because of disagreeing with the on-field umpire's decision.

Tendulkar was at it once again, calling for the umpire's rule to be removed from the DRS, in an interactive session on Reddit.

"I would change the DRS rule on Umpire’s call. Players have chosen to go upstairs because they were unhappy with the on-field umpire’s call. Hence there should be no option to go back to that call. Just like how players have bad patches, umpires too have bad patches. Technology even when inaccurate will be consistently inaccurate," he said (via News 18).

The DRS was introduced in the latter part of Tendulkar's illustrious career in India's tour of Sri Lanka in 2008.

#2 Shane Warne

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne felt the same delivery cannot be out and not out, with the on-field umpire's call deciding the same. The champion leggie did not play in the DRS era, having retired from international cricket in 2007.

Warne posted on his X handle about the umpire's call rule in 2020, stating:

"I’m going to keep banging on about this. If a captain reviews a decision-then the on field umpires decision should be removed-as you can’t have the same ball being out or not out ! Once this happens, it’s simple and clear-whether it should be out or not!"

While DRS was first introduced in Tests in 2008, the ODI and T20I formats also adopted the same in 2011 and 2017, respectively.

#3 Kumar Sangakkara

Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara called for the removal of the umpire's call, stating that any part of the ball hitting the stumps should be given out. Like Tendulkar, the DRS came into existence only in the second half of Sangakkara's stellar career.

"High time the ICC got rid of this umpires call. If the ball is hitting the stumps it should be out on review regardless of umps decision," posted Sangakkara on his X handle in 2016.

The former Sri Lankan left-hander played in the 2008 Test series against India when DRS was first used in international cricket.

#4 Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh slammed the umpire's call after it played a crucial role in the 2023 ODI World Cup game between Pakistan and South Africa. With the Proteas nine down and requiring eight runs to win, Tabraiz Shamsi survived an LBW because of the on-field decision being not-out.

"Bad umpiring and bad rules cost Pakistan this game.. ICC should change this rule .. if the ball is hitting the stump that’s out whether umpire gave out or not out doesn’t matter.. otherwise what is the use of technology???," posted Harbhajan on his X handle.

The decision proved costly as South Africa survived the next few overs and completed a one-wicket victory in the 48th over.

#5 Misbah-ul-Haq

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq echoed Harbhajan Singh's sentiments from the above-mentioned South Africa-Pakistan 2023 ODI World Cup clash. Mishabh felt the Umpire's call rule was a way to provide the benefit of the doubt to the on-field umpires, instead of the players.

Talking about the same on a local show, Misbah said (via Facebook):

"Umpire's call is a big issue which ICC has to sort out. It only gives benefit of the doubt to umpires. This umpire's call should be ended in DRS now."

The defeat ultimately proved costly for Pakistan as they missed out on semifinal qualification by two points.

