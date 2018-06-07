5 Cricket grounds which have recorded the highest RPO in ODIs

A closer look at 5 cricket grounds where batting sides have scored at the fastest rates in cricket history.

Tharanga shapes up for a shot at the Shere Bangla Stadium

One Day International cricket used to be the form of the game that was all about big scores, big hits, and soaring scoring rates before T20 came along.

Needless to say, the particular format of the game has seen many highs as far as big scoring goes and it has been especially true in case of certain venues across the world.

Some grounds simply have the sort of pitch, outfield and perhaps the dimensions that provide the batting side with the perfect combination of factors for quick scoring.

Hence, it would be interesting to see which particular grounds across the world have been fastest scoring ones in ODI history and the runs per over stat is without a doubt the most appropriate one to look for in such an exercise.

Only grounds which have hosted 50 or more ODIs have been considered and here is a look at the 5 which have recorded the highest RPO.

#5 Shere Bangla Stadium, Mirpur, Bangladesh

The Shere Bangla Stadium became one of the principal venues in Bangladesh over the past decade and has hosted a whopping 105 ODIs so far since 2006.

Considering the sheer number of ODIs that have been played at the venue, it is quite staggering that batting sides have scored at 4.86 runs an over, over the course of so many games.

A generally flat pitch coupled with a fast outfield and lack of assistance for bowlers has been largely responsible for the glut of big scores at Mirpur over the years.

Talking about outliers, Mirpur was the venue where Bangladesh had been dismissed for 58 while chasing 106 for a rare win against their sub-continental rivals. It goes without saying that it was an outlier.

Needless to say, a lot of it has to do with the fact that Bangladesh did not have a particularly effective for a long time and that led to many a big score at Mirpur.

That being said, one can expect the RPO to increase in the years to come since batsmen are going become far more adventurous in the years ahead.