5 cricketers who have invested in other sports

When Indian cricketers hooked-up with other sports.

19 Jul 2017, 19:52 IST

Sourav Ganguly co-owns Atletico de Kolkata

Both on and off the pitch, cricketers earn handsome money. No other sport in the country is monetarily as rewarding as cricket. Brand endorsements, guest appearances, special performances; there is a lot on a cricketer’s list of additional income, which further propels them to become smart investors.

Indian cricketers are increasingly showing interest in other sports ventures, helping sports other than Cricket grow. From Virat Kohli’s investment in football to MS Dhoni’s investment in bike racing, here’s looking at 5 cricketers and their tryst with other sports as entrepreneurs.

#1 Virat Kohli - Football and Tennis

Kohli is associated with the ISL franchise FC Goa

One of the greatest tennis geniuses of all time and current world number 3 Roger Federer joined the UAE Royals franchise in the International Premier Tennis League’s second season last year. And this franchise is co-owned by Indian captain Virat Kohli.

At the unveiling of the team for the second season, Kohli said he was happy to be associated with a sport he has keenly followed since many years.

The International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) is a team-based tennis league founded by India’s multiple Grand Slam winner Mahesh Bhupathi. The inaugural edition in 2014, which was played across 4 Asian countries, featured 21 Grand Slam Champions and 14 former/current World Number Ones. The inaugural edition was won by Indian Aces. In 2015, Singapore Slammers were crowned champions.

Kohli’s first investment in football at the age of 25 is well-known. He is associated with the ISL franchise FC Goa. He owns about 25% of the stakes of the team at under Rs. 1 crore a year, as per Industry sources.