5 cricketers playing in 2023 World Cup who were born in non-Test playing nations ft. Scott Edwards

The 2023 World Cup started last week with a battle between England and New Zealand. Eight other nations, namely India, Australia, Afghanistan, Netherlands, Bangladesh, South Africa, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka are a part of the mega event this year.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has 12 full members and a lot of associate members, but after 2015, the board only allows 10 teams to play in the 50-over World Cup. Due to this rule, at least two-Test playing nations missed out on the 2019 World Cup and 2023 World Cup.

In 2019, Ireland and Zimbabwe were the unlucky nations, whereas in 2023, West Indies also missed out along with Ireland and Zimbabwe. Associate nation Netherlands qualified for the 2023 World Cup. While fans would think that all the players of the Netherlands were born in the Dutch nation, the same is not true.

Interestingly, almost all players of the Dutch squad for the 2023 World Cup were born outside the Netherlands. Ten players of the team were born in Test-playing nations - India, South Africa, Pakistan or New Zealand. Here's a list of the other five players who were born in non-Test playing countries.

#1 Netherlands captain in 2023 World Cup, Scott Edwards, was born in Tonga

Scott Edwards is the skipper of the Netherlands team. The wicketkeeper-batter was born in a small country named Tonga in the Pacific Islands. Edwards was born on August 23, 1996. As of this writing, he is 27 years and 47 days old.

Looking at his numbers in ODI cricket, Edwards has played 39 matches for the Netherlands, where he has scored 1,212 runs. His strike rate in the 50-over format is 92.38.

#2 Netherlands spinner Shariz Ahmad

Shariz Ahmad is a 20-year-old leg-spinner present in the Netherlands squad. Ahmad was born on April 21, 2003 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Interestingly, Shariz's elder brother Musa Ahmad, who also plays for the Dutch team, was born in Pakistan.

The 20-year-old leg-spinner will be key to the Dutch team's success in the 2023 World Cup because the conditions in India will suit the spin bowlers.

#3 Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede

Bas de Leede is a second-generational cricketer. His father Tim de Leede also represented the Netherlands at the international level. Tim's son Bas was born in Nootdorp town in the Dutch nation.

Tim played for the Netherlands in three World Cups - 1996, 2003 and 2007. Bas made his World Cup debut a few days ago against Pakistan, where he took a four-wicket haul.

#4 Netherlands spinner Aryan Dutt

Aryan Dutt is another 20-year-old spinner present in the Dutch squad. He is a right-arm off-spin bowler, who opens the bowling for the Men in Orange. Dutt's parents are from the Punjab state of India, but he was born and raised in the Netherlands.

Dutt has played 26 ODI matches for the Netherlands team, where he has scalped 21 wickets. His best figures in the 50-over format are 3/31.

#5 Netherlands pacer Paul van Meekeren

Paul van Meekeren was born in Amsterdam. He is a 30-year-old fast bowler, who has represented the Netherlands at the U-13, U-15 and U-19 level. Paul is one of the top Dutch bowlers.

He has earned contracts from St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Dambulla Aura, Winnipeg Hawks, and Khulna Tigers across various T20 leagues. In the ODI format, van Meekeren has taken 16 wickets in 14 matches.